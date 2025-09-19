"Allow Jitesh to play" - Murali Kartik suggests change in India's batting order ahead of Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

Former cricketer Murali Kartik suggested a possible change in India's batting order ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. The Men In Blue will play Oman in their final group stage fixture on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Kartik reckoned that Jitesh Sharma could be brought into the playing 11 while Sanju Samson could be pushed up the order. Sanju has been keeping wickets for India so far in the Asia Cup 2025. However, with them having qualified for the Super Four already, they could look to bring Jitesh in.

Further, Kartik also suggested other possible changes, such as Arshdeep Singh coming in for Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh replacing Shivam Dube. The former cricketer went to the extent of suggesting that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav be rested as well.

Ad

Trending

"I would hope to give a break to all of them who are sitting out. You never know whom you might need. You have qualified. Somebody like an Arshdeep needs to get a gig, he's been waiting in the wings for too long. Jitesh was possibly talked as the main wicketkeeper. Maybe push Sanju Samson up the order and allow Jitesh to play. Give a break to a few players. Arshdeep in for Bumrah, get Rinku in for Shivam Dube. It is a practice game. These are strong boys sitting out. Think of Rinku, Jitesh. Arshdeep has been your principle wicket-taker and he can't get a game. Give everybody a break. Surya can rest. Shubman can captain," he said on Cricbuzz. (21:43)

Ad

Ad

Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar also felt that Arshdeep should replace Bumrah. He also suggested dropping all-rounder Hardik Pandya for Rinku. Rohan reflected that Rinku not getting an opportunity was 'bittersweet'.

"I think Bumrah will be rested, Arshdeep will come in. Sanju will stay. You're not going to give Surya and Shubman a rest. Tilak will want to bat. Maybe you can give Hardik a break. Rinku can come in. You want to see Rinku play. It is bittersweet that a player of his quality who has put in performances, can't find a spot in the 11," he stated. (22:40)

Ad

India beat the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game and then defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. They are on top of the Group A standings with four points and a net run-rate of +4.793.

"Will have to start practicing bowling" - Murali Kartik on how Rinku Singh can get into India's playing 11

In the same conversation, Murali Kartik opined that Rinku Singh would have to start practicing bowling to break into India's T20I playing 11. Having the ability to contribute with both bat and ball could increase his chances of finding a spot.

Ad

"I think Rinku will have to start practicing bowling. He's a gun fielder, he's brilliant. He is a great boundary blocker. I think he is one of the coolest guys under pressure - 'icerink'," Kartik said. (via the aforementioned source) (24:04)

Notably, Rinku bowls part-time off-spin and has five T20, 11 List-A, and seven first-class wickets to his name. In the current set-up, batters who can also offer an additional bowling option have been preferred. For example, Abhishek Sharma made the cut over Yashasvi Jaiswal for his ability to bowl part-time spin.

Ad

However, as India have already qualified, Rohan Gavaskar added that Rinku could get an opportunity against Oman.

"There are some players you who look at and your heart just goes out. You are their fan. I am a huge Rinku fan. You want him to do well and are always praying for him to succeed. Hopefully, he will get a game tomorrow." (24:32)

So far, Rinku has featured in 33 T20Is. He has scored 546 runs from 24 innings at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 161.06 with three half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news