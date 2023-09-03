"Almost like a captain’s knock" - Matthew Hayden in awe of Hardik Pandya for playing responsibly against Pakistan

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya for his terrific knock against Pakistan in India's opening game of the Asia Cup 2023. The Queenslander said that it resembled a lot like a captain's innings, given its maturity.

Pandya joined hands with Ishan Kishan when India were tottering at 66-4 after a top-order collapse. The Baroda-born cricketer played a responsible knock and added 138 with Kishan before falling for 87 to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said that Pandya ought to have scored at least 120. Nevertheless, he praised him for building a partnership with the inexperienced Kishan against a lethal bowling unit.

"I think he will be a little bit disappointed with the way he got out. I think he should have gone on to get somewhere around 120. He will know that. But the reality is that the maturity that he displayed, the way he took charge.

"He knew that his side was in trouble. He knew that Ishan Kishan was at the other end. and he hadn’t played a lot of cricket for India in ODis. There was an extenuating situation; plus, he was facing a world-class Pakistan attack."

The 103-Test veteran also observed how well Pandya manipulated the strike in the middle overs against spin.

"Those situations, he summed up nicely. He did exactly what he was supposed to do through that middle stage.

"When the spin came on, he was able to manipulate the strike. That was almost like a captain’s knock, the one that Rohit Sharma couldn’t play. Hardik did play."

The 29-year-old got to his half-century in the 34th over, pushing a single to long-on off Agha Salman. Shaheen's slower ball in the 44th over, though, did the trick for Pakistan.

The seam-bowling Pandya was under the scanner after his poor series with the bat in the T20I leg against the West Indies.

Pakistan set 267 to win, but rain has final say

The ground at the Pallekele Stadium in covers (Credits: Twitter)

While Ishan Kishan and Pandya did a terrific rescue job, the points were shared eventually, as the second innings was called off without a ball being bowled. As a result, Pakistan, who were set a victory target of 267, qualified for the Super 4, but India face a must-win game against Nepal on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Shaheen Shah Afridi shone with four wickets, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took three apiece. Afridi started the rot, dismissing captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by rearranging their stumps in consecutive overs.