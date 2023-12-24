Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has highlighted what makes batting hard for India in South African pitches ahead of the high-profile Test series. The veteran cricketer stated that batters must learn to leave well to do well in Test matches in South Africa.

Team India are yet to win a Test series in the rainbow nation and will smell blood in the upcoming leg. With India having a world-class bowling unit, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to conquer their final frontier.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Du Plessis identified that batters hit the ball on the up in India and that several visiting batters are not used to the bounce.

"It's the bounce. There is almost one full hand of extra bounce here, compared to what they usually face in India. They are used to hitting the ball on the up there, but with the bounce on offer and lateral movement, there is additional risk at play if you haven’t done it before and are not used to the lift. The key to doing well in South Africa is to leave well and be there for a long period," he said.

The 39-year-old elaborated that batters must be extremely mindful of the conditions in South Africa, especially while playing the short-pitched deliveries:

"I remember the 2018 series, where they ran us close. They left the ball really well then and that is the key to be a successful Test side in South Africa. You have got to be patient and respect the conditions at all times. You need to have a good plan as to how you play the short balls with the extra bounce and how well you leave them."

India indeed had a good chance on the last two occasions when the two sides played three Tests each. While South Africa won the first two matches in the 2018 leg, the visitors conceded the series after being 1-0 up.

"When you have runs on the board, you will invariably have a good chance of winning" - Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis. (Credits: Twitter)

Du Plessis rated India as a dangerous Test side and believes their bowlers will give them a good chance of winning if they put up decent totals.

"Runs will be gold. When you have runs on the board, you will invariably have a good chance of winning. India obviously have a lot more experience than South Africa and they are a dangerous Test side. If they manage some runs, the bowlers can work around it."

The 1st Test starts on December 26th at the Centurion.

