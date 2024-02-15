"Always better to send your debutant, a pure batter, ahead of somebody like Jadeja" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja batting at No.5

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar admitted he wasn't pleased with the move to promote Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Sarfaraz Khan at the time on the opening day of the third Test in Rajkot.

After missing the second Test with a hamstring injury, the all-rounder came into bat in the ninth over, with India reeling at 33/3 in their first innings. It was only the eighth instance of Jadeja batting at No.5 or higher in his 102 Test innings.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo at stumps on Day 1, Manjrekar credited Jadeja for capitalizing on the promotion in the batting order despite stating his disapproval of the move [ 0:19].

"Have to applaud Jadeja for what he did because batting him at No. 5 was something I didn't like at the time. Just for a left-right combination when that has a huger impact in white-ball cricket and not as much in Test cricket. And can't assume Sarfaraz Khan can't play left-arm spin well when he might actually be brilliant against it. Always better to send your debutant, a pure batter, ahead of somebody like Jadeja," said Manjrekar.

The 35-year-old displayed tremendous resolve to combat the English bowlers and score his fourth Test century. It was also Jadeja's first at No.5, with his other three Test tons coming at No.7.

Ranked No.1 in the world in Test all-rounders, the southpaw struck nine boundaries and two maximums in his innings.

"He is able to just bat almost Pujara style on occasions" - Sanjay Manjrekar

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day One

Sanjay Manjrekar praised Ravindra Jadeja's temperament and the ability to back himself to play out time by trusting his defense like Cheteshwar Pujara.

The veteran all-rounder led India's stunning recovery from 33/3 with a double century with skipper Rohit Sharma. Jadeja added a crucial 77 with debutant Sarfaraz to finish the day unbeaten on 110.

"The move to send Jadeja at No. 5 and it working was purely because of this interesting mindset he has got where he backs himself so much that he is able to just bat almost Pujara style on occasions. Because he knows he has a good enough defense, the shots and the reserves to get a 100. He has got a lot of these knocks where he takes his time and rides the tough passages, which is fascinating for someone to have such a temperament," said Manjrekar [0:57].

Thanks to Jadeja and Rohit, Team India finished Day 1 in a dominant position of 326/5 in 86 overs.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood was the pick of England's bowlers, with three crucial wickets.

