"There's always that doubt when you're watching from afar" - Moises Henriques on making his comeback for Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques has talked about how nervous he was while returning to the Sydney Sixers team after being away from competitive cricket for six weeks. The all-rounder was part of Australia's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. But he didn't feature in the series, given Cameron Green's emergence.

Moises Henriques has slotted right back in the Sydney Sixers team, taking the captaincy role from stand-in skipper Daniel Hughes. The 33-year-old explained he was nervous while making his comeback, as Sydney Sixers were already a settled unit and were enjoying good results in the Big Bash League.

"There's always that doubt when you're watching from afar the boys do really well, You want to make sure you come back and have a positive impact; there's always that doubt you could be letting someone down when you come in and potentially take their spot," said Henriques.

Glorious shot from Moises Henriques! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/vKmRpdMYKH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Since his return, Henriques has contributed with impressive scores of 56, 43, and 38 BBL. Sydney Sixers finished atop the standings and will now face Perth Scorchers for a place in the final. However, he still feels the Sixers can improve further.

"It's pleasing(On finishing top), but we're still a couple of very strong performances away from any sort of title. We couldn't have asked for much more and ... given the advantages of finishing top two and not having to travel to Perth is very advantageous," added Henriques.

Moises Henriques named in Australia squad for South Africa tour

Moises Henriques has played 4 Tests for Australia

Moises Henriques might be doing well for Sydney Sixers in the shortest format of the game, but the Australian selectors picked him for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Aussies are set to play New Zealand in a five-match T20I series around the same time, and the selectors picked two different squads for the two tours. Henriques hasn't managed to cement his place in the Australian Test team, having made his debut in 2013. The 33-year-old last represented his nation in the longest format in 2016 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.