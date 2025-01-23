"Always provides honest feedback" - Former Indian pacer opens up on Mohammed Shami's exclusion in 1st IND vs ENG 2025 T20I

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan backed the team management's decision to exclude Mohammed Shami from the playing XI for the first ODI against England in Kolkata. Shami has been on the sidelines with an ankle injury and subsequent surgery since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

His return after a 14-month layoff was highly anticipated before skipper Suryakumar Yadav surprised everyone concerned by mentioning Shami as one of the four members sitting out the Kolkata clash. The veteran pacer had proved his fitness by playing for Bengal over the past two months.

Talking about the move to continue resting Shami, Pathan said in a promotional event [via Hindustan Times]:

"When you've been such a seasoned campaigner and are among India's top 10 bowlers, you understand your body's limits well. Shami always provides honest feedback to the team management, and decisions are made through mutual communication. Recovery at the highest level takes time, especially after playing consistently. I believe he and the team management will make the right call at the right time."

Despite Shami's absence, India had no trouble rolling England over for a below-par 132 in 20 overs. The hosts then completed the run-chase in style with seven wickets and 43 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

"In Dubai, playing four spinners isn't viable" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan expressed surprise at India going in with four specialist spinners and omitting Mohammed Siraj for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The 15-member squad have only three specialist pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the fourth seam-bowling option.

Meanwhile, they went with Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar in the spin department.

"You need a backup pacer. Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn't viable. With Bumrah and Shami returning from injuries, it won't be easy for them straight away. A pacer like Siraj would have filled that gap. That said, we hope the selectors' choices perform well, and we should back them," said Pathan.

Siraj has blown hot and cold across formats with the ball and struggled in the three ODIs last year, averaging 52.33 at an economy of 6.28.

India are pitted with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in Group A of the eight-team Champions Trophy. They will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

