"Always saw India's matches and now my dream is coming true" - Umran Malik on receiving his first Team India call-up

Fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik is one of the prospects to watch out for in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

The 22-year-old received his maiden call-up for Team India following an exceptional campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He was adjudged the emerging player of the season after picking up 22 wickets in 14 matches.

Malik was part of the training sessions that were conducted ahead of the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He is in line for his Team India debut in the series with the squad featuring a second-string bowling attack.

BCCI @BCCI "A dream come true moment to get India call up."



Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the - By



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytm "A dream come true moment to get India call up."Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead.- By @28anand Full interview 💬 💬 "A dream come true moment to get India call up." Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/V9ySL4JKDl

Recalling the days when he used to watch the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, Malik said in an interview with the BCCI:

"When I used to play tennis ball cricket, I used to see Bhuvi, Bumrah and Shami land yorkers. Always saw India's matches and now my dream is coming true. Whenever I get the chance, I will give my best."

Much like in the SRH nets, Malik will have the guidance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the series against the Proteas. Bumrah and Shami have been rested, keeping the tour of England in mind.

Despite maintaining a pace of over 150kmph, Malik had a tendency to be erratic with his line and length. The right-arm pacer has made slight amends to his control under the guidance of SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn.

Claiming that he will keep an eye on his line and length as well as his pace, he said:

"I will bowl fast and focus on the line and length as well. I always make sure that I bowl fast and land it in the right areas. My aim in this IPL was to perform well for the team. The captain and the support staff supported me a lot. They used me well and I got wickets for them. A lot of credit goes to Bhuvi as well, he used to give me pointers from mid-on, mid-off."

The SRH management made the decision to retain the prospect at the end of IPL 2021. The decision came as a surprise initially given that the pacer had only played a handful of matches for the franchise.

However, with only a few bowlers being able to replicate his exploits, the decision has paid dividends.

"Dale sir said, 'I told you before the IPL that you will get the India call-up after the season'" - Umran Malik

The IPL has been the biggest venue for players to showcase their true potential and carve their path to the national team. Umran Malik made full use of the opportunity and earned himself a well-deserved maiden call-up.

Revealing the reactions of everyone around him after he broke into the national team, the pacer said:

"When I got selected for India, Dale sir (Steyn) was with me in the team bus. We were going for the match. Everyone congratulated me and Dale sir said, 'I told you before the IPL that you will get the India call-up after the season.' And that's exactly what happened, by the grace of god. My goal is to give my best for Team India now."

Team India will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow (June 9).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far