"Always a team to beat in ICC events" - Fans react to New Zealand's dominant win over Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

New Zealand secured a comprehensive 60-run victory over Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19, in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. After being asked to bat first, the Blackcaps found themselves in a precarious position, losing two early wickets.

Senior keeper-batter Tom Latham and opener Will Young steered the ship out of choppy waters with their fine centuries. Latham was the top scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118-run knock, while Young finished with 107 runs.

Glenn Philips notched up a quick-fire half-century towards the back end of the innings, amassing 61 runs in 39 deliveries. New Zealand registered an impressive 320-run total.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets apiece for the Men in Green. Pakistan's top-order big guns failed to make a significant impact. While Babar Azam scored 64 runs, they were at an underwhelming strike rate of 71.11.

Khushdil Shah (69) and Salman Ali Agha (42) played fine knocks, but the hosts were ultimately bundled out for 260. Will O'Rourke and skipper Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each.

New Zealand earned widespread praise on social media for their clinical performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener. Here are some of the top reactions:

"New Zealand as always perform at the grandest stage and seeing their performance in the tri-series no second thought one of the strong contender for winning CT2025...The UNDERDOGS," wrote a fan.

"As soon as any ICC tournament comes up, New Zealand cricket team really pulls itself together, behaves like a coherent, tenacious unit in all senses, determined to do well, almost like a programmed machine. Becomes virtually unbeatable. How they do it is still a mystery," commented another.

"New Zealand was superb in all depts tonight. A brilliant start to their campaign," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that this was New Zealand's third consecutive win over Pakistan this month. They beat Mohammad Rizwan and company twice in the recently concluded tri-nation series as well. The defending champions Pakistan must win their remaining two matches and rely on the results of other Group A teams to stay alive in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"We were targetting around 260, but glad we could get more in the death overs" - New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner on 2025 Champions Trophy match vs Pakistan

In the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Satner stated that that side were at stage targeting 260 runs. He praised Will Young, Tom Latham, and Glenn Philips' stunning batting exploits.

Speaking about his team's performance, Santner said:

"We went on really well with the bat. Young and Latham were excellent. Phillips towards the end gave us some great impetus. 280 seemed to be about par on this surface but the partnerships always help. After the score we got on the board, our two seamers were unbelievable in the powerplay. We squeezed the runs and we were able to chip in with the wickets throughout."

New Zealand's next match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24.

