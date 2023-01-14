"Always tough cricket against Pakistan" - Kane Williamson elated after 'special' ODI series victory

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson claimed that the ODI series victory against Pakistan is special, stating that the Men in Green are unpredictable, regardless of where they play. The right-handed batter also observed that the pitches have been competitive.

The Kiwis came back to win the ODI series 2-1 after losing the first match. The final ODI on Friday (January 13) in Karachi went down to the wire as Pakistan set the tourists 281 for victory. Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 63 scripted a two-wicket win out of nowhere.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Williamson hailed the side for their efforts and felt the visitors had plenty to learn from the series. He said:

"It is special, we always know whether it is home or away, it is always tough cricket against Pakistan, they are a very strong side. So to come here and play well as a unit throughout the series and getting a series win is a very good effort by the team and another great opportunity to take a lot of learnings from it as well."

The 32-year-old also stated that the pitches have provided a good balance between bat and ball, reflective of the ICC events, continuing:

"I think they have been very competitive pitches, been a nice balance between bat and ball. I suppose we have seen some that have spun a lot and some that perhaps haven't. You are trying to adjust your games to be effective with the bat and the ball and almost reflective of tournament cricket, where you play at different venues.

"Although we have been in Karachi, we have seen a variety of conditions, it is that time of the year it has probably got to do with it."

Williamson came up with telling contributions with the bat in all three games, making scores of 26, 85, and 53 as New Zealand won their first ODI series in the sub-continent in over a decade.

"I think at the halfway stage it was probably a par total" - Kane Williamson on chasing 281

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on the third ODI, Williamson stated that both teams held a chance until the final delivery. He explained:

"It was very much in the balance at the halfway stage, I think both teams were quite curious to see how the wicket would play out in the second and first innings, and we saw in the last game that turn was on display, today not so much and that's great.

"And you have to think on your feet, I think at the halfway stage it was probably a par total, a pretty good one because you know you can try and keep things tight and make players take tough options."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS = PCB Our first series win in Pakistan since 1969 and first ever white ball series win in Pakistan. #PAKvNZ = PCB Our first series win in Pakistan since 1969 and first ever white ball series win in Pakistan. #PAKvNZ 📷 = PCB https://t.co/b0TW2r4FGj

Pakistan reached the total despite losing two wickets early on cheaply as Fakhar Zaman scored 101 while Mohammad Rizwan made 77.

