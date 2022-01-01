"Always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder, as a cricketer" - Venkatesh Iyer

For all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, 2021 was a dream year capped off with an ODI call-up for the three-match series in South Africa.

Ever since Iyer made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second half of the IPL 2021, things have been on the up for him. He played a key role in KKR reaching the final, and his fifty in the title-clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went in vain.

Iyer earned his maiden T20I call-up against New Zealand, and has been picked for the South Africa tour following an impressive showing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar, Iyer said he wants to constantly evolve as a cricketer and be more flexible.

"I think, personally, I always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder, I always wanted to evolve as a cricketer. Which just doesn’t mean batting and bowling but also fielding and my leadership skills on the ground. You know, just giving advice to the captain or taking those smart decisions here and there. Even if you’re not the captain, you don’t have the position, you can still contribute to your side by showing your leadership skills, so that is something I really feel is really important to create an atmosphere where everyone is at parity," Iyer said.

He went on to add:

"So I’m working on that and I’m really happy that it’s happening, you know. I’m completing my quota, I’m batting up the order sometimes and also playing the role of a finisher, being flexible, just how I want it to be."

"I take it one day at a time" - Venkatesh Iyer on being picked for South Africa series

Iyer said he is excited about going to South Africa, but is taking it one day at a time in preparation for the series.

"I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks. As a bowler, as a fielder and as a batter," Iyer said.

He added:

"Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time. Right now my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session. As soon as I reach South Africa, how do I practice there... That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch."

The ODI series against South Africa begins on January 19.

