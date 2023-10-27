Alyssa Healy out of entire WBBL after freak dog-bite injury

Alyssa Healy's freak dog bite accident has ruled her out of the entire Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023-24 season.

The Sydney Sixers star severely injured her right index finger while trying to separate her two pet Staffordshire bull terriers puppies on October 21.

She underwent surgery to mend a severed artery the following day, though there was no bone or tendon damage. The wicketkeeper-batter feared for her career initially but hoped to return for some part of the WBBL after the surgery.

However, further discussions with her surgeons and Cricket Australia's (CA) medical team have led to her being sidelined from the tournament.

"This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers," Healy said. "My focus now will be on making a full recovery and returning to play when the time is right. I'll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition. I'll enjoy being able to watch the WBBL from afar as the tournament continues to go from strength to strength."

She'll now race against time to be available for Australia's multi-format tour of India which will begin with a day-night Test on December 21.

"It's a huge blow" - Ellyse Perry on Alyssa Healy's absence

Sixers' captain Ellyse Perry recently talked about how Healy's absence would be a "huge blow" for not only the team but also the WBBL.

"It's a huge blow," she said. "It's not just a blow for us, it's a blow for the tournament, because she's one of the most exciting and mercurial players in the world."

"It's been wonderful to have her playing in the competition over the last nine years. Whenever a player like that's missing for a period of time, it's going to be a blow. For our group, she's a huge presence. She's fun, she's a big character, and the lifeblood of the team. For however long we miss her for, it's going to be a bummer. We're just thinking of her and hope she gets better soon," Perry added.

The Sixers are struggling in the WBBL having lost all of their three matches so far and standing only ahead of Hobart Hurricanes Women in the points table.