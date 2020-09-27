Alyssa Healy surpasses MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals in T20Is

Australian star Alyssa Healy has surpassed MS Dhoni in terms of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20 international matches. MS Dhoni finished his career with 91 scalps from 98 T20I matches. Alyssa Healy has now overtaken the Indian legend, and she currently sits at the top of the pile with 92 dismissals in 114 games.

The wicket-keeper batswoman achieved this feat during the second T20I against New Zealand at Brisbane. She stumped Amy Satterthwaite earlier in the innings to equal the record. Lauren Down became Healy's 92nd victim behind the stumps as she was caught off the bowling of Georgia Wareham.

Alyssa Healy’s dismissals include 50 stumpings and 42 catches as a wicket-keeper. She has taken two catches as an outfielder as well.

Sarah Taylor of England is at a distant third in the list with a total of 74 T20I scalps.

Alyssa Healy has been prolific with the bat as well

Alyssa Healy made her T20I debut against New Zealand in 2010 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. After a stuttering start to her career, she has been prolific with the bat for the Australian side, especially in the T20 format. Healy has scored over 2000 runs at a strike rate of 131.67.

The Queensland cricketer was adjudged the player of the tournament during 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 tournament in the West Indies. This was after she ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 225 runs.

The 30-year-old was also awarded the Player-of-the-Match in the final of 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, after blasting 75 off just 39 deliveries and taking Australia to their 5th world title.

Healy also holds the record for the highest individual score in a Women's T20I. She scored an unbeaten 148 against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval in 2019.