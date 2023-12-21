American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Update Standings after Premium Paks vs Premium Americans

Premium Windies continued to lead the points table of the American Premier League 2023 after the completion of a couple of scheduled matches on the second day. Premium Indians vs Premium Windies and Premium Paks vs Premium Americans were the matches that took place at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Wednesday, December 20.

Premium Indians and Premium Americans managed to earn two points by registering victories in their respective matches. The Indians successfully defended a low-scoring thriller against the Windies to take the win by six runs while the Americans comfortably defeated Premium Paks by 54 runs in the other match.

Premium Windies’ pole position in the points table was intact despite the humiliating loss they suffered. With a win and a loss along with a +2.000 net run rate, the Aaron Jones-led side is first in the table.

Premium Indians played their first game of the league, and hence, they pocketed two points only to sit in the second spot with an NRR of +0.30. After going down in their first game, the Premium Americans bounced back today to secure third position in the points table with two points and an inferior NRR of -0.8.

Meanwhile, Premium Paks are languishing at the bottom of the points table after a sole defeat and an NRR of -2.7. Premium Afghans, Premium Aussies, and Premium Canadians are yet to play a match in the second season of the American Premier League.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Windies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.00 2 Premium Indians 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.3 3 Premium Americans 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.8 4 Premium Afghans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Premium Aussies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Premium Canadians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Premium Paks 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2.7

Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan guide Premium Americans to first win in American Premier League 2023

Premium Americans opener Kjorn Ottley scored a maverick fifty to build the foundation for his team. Namibia international Gerhard Erasmus added 21-ball 35 in the middle and his innings was laced with four boundaries and a six. The Americans posted a mediocre score of 156 for 4.

In response, Trinidad and Tobago-based leg-spinner Imran Khan demolished the Premium Paks' batting order with incredible figures of 5 for 18 from four overs. Gurbaksh Singh picked a couple of wickets as the opposition skittled out for 102 in 18 overs.

In another result of the day, tight and parsimonious bowling from Premium Indians led Sunny Patel (3 for 14) to hold the Windies at 98 for 7 in a paltry 105-run chase.

