American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Americans vs Premium Aussies

Premium Americans and Premium Afghans made slight progress in the points table of the American Premier League 2023 on Saturday, December 23, at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

Premium Americans won by 61 runs against a watered-down Premium Aussies side. In the earlier game of the day, Premium Afghans defeated Premium Windies by one run in a nail-biting fixture.

Premium Americans moved to the third spot on the points table with two wins in three matches. Premium Afghans, who were languishing at the bottom of the table, moved two spots up with their first win.

On the other hand, Premium Windies are in second place, having lost two and won two matches each. They hold a commanding net run rate (NRR) of 2.334, which is a bit better than table leaders Premium Indians' 2.247.

The Indians have won all three of its fixtures to dominate the points table so far. Premium Aussies have a contrasting start with three losses in a row. Premium Canadians are the only team yet to play a match in the tournament.

Premium Afghans snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Premium Afghans reduced the defending champions Premium Windies to 69 for 9 in the 14th over while defending a moderate score of 123. Just when it seemed that Ihsanullah Janat's men were moments away from their first win, Hayden Walsh unleashed his blistering strokeplay.

The West Indies spinner hammered two fours and four sixes to take his team near to the finish line. The herculean task was left incomplete even though the team needed just two runs from 10 balls, but Walsh opted for the big hit only to get caught off Abdul Wasi's bowling.

Walsh's 43 off 21 balls went in vain in hindsight with Afghanistan relieved to win their first match of APL season 2. Next up in the competition is a match between Premium Indians and Premium Paks at the Choice Moosa Stadium on Sunday (24 December). Premium Canadians, meanwhile, will play their first match this season later that day as they face Premium Aussies at the same venue in Pearland.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.