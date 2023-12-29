American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Indians (Updated) ft. Gerhard Erasmus

Premium Indians beat Premium Americans in Match No.19 of the ongoing American Premier League 2023 played at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Thursday, December 28. Premium Windies won a thrilling encounter against Premium Canadians in another match to qualify for the semifinals.

Premium Americans won the toss and opted to bat first, with Gerhard Erasmus continuing his red-hot form with the bat. He smacked 31 runs off 19 deliveries, however, couldn’t play a big knock this time around after left-arm spinner Sujeet Parbatani cleaned him.

Kjorn Ottley and Amir Hamza failed to contribute with significant returns, while Karan Chandel played a tedious knock of 24 runs from 27 balls. In a nutshell, no Premium Americans batter could match or replicate the aggression of Erasmus after his dismissal.

Thanks to the extras (43) conceded by Premium Indian bowlers, it helped the Americans post 144 for 8 on the board. But Premium Americans bowlers outwitted their counterparts in delivering extra runs. They leaked as many as 45 runs, including 32 wides and two no-balls.

Opener Tushar Srivastav anchored the chase with 42 runs from 52 balls with just three boundaries coming through his willow.

In another match, Jonathan Foo smashed a six off the final ball when Premium Windies needed four runs to win. Balpreet Singh was at the receiving end of the annihilation. Windies scored 56 runs in the last five overs to pull off a cliffhanger. Kevin Stoute’s 47-ball 71 laid the foundation.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the American Premier League 2023.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Gerhard Erasmus PAC 166 5 5 77 41.5 149.55 0 1 12 8 2 Aaron Johnson PWI 144 6 6 52 28.8 126.32 0 1 10 9 3 Kevin Stoute PWI 118 4 3 71 39.33 128.26 0 0 8 6 4 Kjorn Ottley PAC 108 5 4 51 36 121.35 0 1 12 3 5 Abdul Wasi PAFG 102 5 4 44 51 105.15 0 0 7 4 6 Ravi Bopara PIND 92 3 3 55 30.67 115 0 1 8 6 7 Shawn Findlay PAC 83 5 5 68 16.6 94.32 0 0 6 3 8 Usman Ghani PAFG 75 5 4 46 18.57 127.12 0 0 6 3 9 Navanpreet Brar PAC 75 5 5 23 25 64.1 0 0 3 2 10 Hayden Walsh PWI 70 5 3 43 23.33 148.94 0 0 2 4

Gerhard Erasmus and Aaron Johnson played decent knocks for their respective sides. Erasmus made 31 runs from 19 balls to extend his tally at the top of the list with an aggregate of 166 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 149.55.

Meanwhile, Johnson remained second with 144 runs in six innings at a decent strike rate of 126.32. Johnson’s new opening partner Kevin Stoute moved into the top five after playing just three innings, courtesy of his rapturous 71 against Premium Canadians. The 38-year-old has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 128.26.

Kjorn Ottley (108) and Abdul Wasi (102) slid down in the table at fourth and fifth place, respectively. Premium Indians all-rounder Ravi Bopara has missed the team’s last two matches, and hence, been pushed down to sixth spot in the scoring charts.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns BBI Avg ER 4W+ 5W+ 1 Hayden Walsh PWI 16 5 5 5/17 5 4.17 1 1 2 Raj Nannan PWI 12 5 5 4/6 6.42 3.85 1 0 3 Imran Khan PAC 11 4 4 5/14 8.09 6.76 0 2 4 Sunny Patel PIND 6 4 3 3/14 5.67 2.83 0 0 5 Amad Butt PIND 6 4 4 5/25 12.67 5.85 0 1 6 Stephen Wiig PIND 5 3 3 3/25 11.6 5.27 0 0 7 Mario Lobban PWI 5 5 5 2/2 19.6 6.13 0 0 8 Sohrawordi Shuvo PIND 4 4 3 3/12 9.25 4.11 0 0 9 Amir Hamza PAC 4 4 4 3/9 13.25 5.3 0 0 10 Simi Singh PAUS 4 3 3 2/19 12.5 5.56 0 0

Despite being rested for their final league stage match against Premium Canadians, Hayden Walsh and Raj Nannan continue to hold the first and second positions in the list of most wickets in the tournament. Walsh has picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17, while Nannan has accounted for 12 scalps at a 3.85 economy.

Premium Americans spinner Imran Khan added one wicket to his tally to remain in the third position. Premium Indians left-arm spinner Sohrawordi Shuvo was the only new player to enter the top 10 charts after his impressive spell of 3 for 12 against Premium Americans.

