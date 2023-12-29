Cricket

American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Indians (Updated) ft. Gerhard Erasmus

By Sportz Connect
Modified Dec 29, 2023 11:28 IST
American Premier League 2023 Points Table
Updated Points Table of American Premier League 2023.

Premium Indians beat Premium Americans in Match No.19 of the ongoing American Premier League 2023 played at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Thursday, December 28. Premium Windies won a thrilling encounter against Premium Canadians in another match to qualify for the semifinals.

Premium Americans won the toss and opted to bat first, with Gerhard Erasmus continuing his red-hot form with the bat. He smacked 31 runs off 19 deliveries, however, couldn’t play a big knock this time around after left-arm spinner Sujeet Parbatani cleaned him.

Kjorn Ottley and Amir Hamza failed to contribute with significant returns, while Karan Chandel played a tedious knock of 24 runs from 27 balls. In a nutshell, no Premium Americans batter could match or replicate the aggression of Erasmus after his dismissal.

Thanks to the extras (43) conceded by Premium Indian bowlers, it helped the Americans post 144 for 8 on the board. But Premium Americans bowlers outwitted their counterparts in delivering extra runs. They leaked as many as 45 runs, including 32 wides and two no-balls.

Opener Tushar Srivastav anchored the chase with 42 runs from 52 balls with just three boundaries coming through his willow.

In another match, Jonathan Foo smashed a six off the final ball when Premium Windies needed four runs to win. Balpreet Singh was at the receiving end of the annihilation. Windies scored 56 runs in the last five overs to pull off a cliffhanger. Kevin Stoute’s 47-ball 71 laid the foundation.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the American Premier League 2023.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

RankPlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Gerhard ErasmusPAC166557741.5149.5501128
2Aaron JohnsonPWI144665228.8126.3201109
3Kevin StoutePWI118437139.33128.260086
4Kjorn OttleyPAC108545136121.3501123
5Abdul WasiPAFG102544451105.150074
6Ravi BoparaPIND92335530.671150186
7Shawn FindlayPAC83556816.694.320063
8Usman GhaniPAFG75544618.57127.120063
9Navanpreet BrarPAC7555232564.10032
10Hayden WalshPWI70534323.33148.940024

Gerhard Erasmus and Aaron Johnson played decent knocks for their respective sides. Erasmus made 31 runs from 19 balls to extend his tally at the top of the list with an aggregate of 166 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 149.55.

Meanwhile, Johnson remained second with 144 runs in six innings at a decent strike rate of 126.32. Johnson’s new opening partner Kevin Stoute moved into the top five after playing just three innings, courtesy of his rapturous 71 against Premium Canadians. The 38-year-old has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 128.26.

Kjorn Ottley (108) and Abdul Wasi (102) slid down in the table at fourth and fifth place, respectively. Premium Indians all-rounder Ravi Bopara has missed the team’s last two matches, and hence, been pushed down to sixth spot in the scoring charts.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

RankPlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsBBIAvgER4W+5W+
1Hayden WalshPWI16555/1754.1711
2Raj NannanPWI12554/66.423.8510
3Imran KhanPAC11445/148.096.7602
4Sunny PatelPIND6433/145.672.8300
5Amad ButtPIND6445/2512.675.8501
6Stephen WiigPIND5333/2511.65.2700
7Mario LobbanPWI5552/219.66.1300
8Sohrawordi ShuvoPIND4433/129.254.1100
9Amir HamzaPAC4443/913.255.300
10Simi SinghPAUS4332/1912.55.5600

Despite being rested for their final league stage match against Premium Canadians, Hayden Walsh and Raj Nannan continue to hold the first and second positions in the list of most wickets in the tournament. Walsh has picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17, while Nannan has accounted for 12 scalps at a 3.85 economy.

Premium Americans spinner Imran Khan added one wicket to his tally to remain in the third position. Premium Indians left-arm spinner Sohrawordi Shuvo was the only new player to enter the top 10 charts after his impressive spell of 3 for 12 against Premium Americans.

