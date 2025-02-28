Amid health concerns, Team India star hits the nets alone ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash: Reports

Much to the relief of the Indian fans, vice-captain Shubman Gill hit the nets ahead of the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand amid health concerns. While both sides have qualified for the semifinals, the winner of the final group-stage match will finish as the table-toppers of Group A.

Earlier, there were reports of Gill missing India's training session due to illness. However, according to Cricbuzz, the opening batter attended a practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy on Thursday, February 27.

The report suggested it was an off-day for the team, but Gill batted for a couple of hours against throwdown specialists under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The side's next nets session will be held on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that Gill kicked off the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in style. The 25-year-old notched up his eighth ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 101 (129 balls) in India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

He looked in good touch in the subsequent fixture with Pakistan as well. He lost his wicket to a peach of a delivery from mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed after a 46-run knock in 52 balls.

The Group A game between India and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Both teams will come into the encounter unbeaten.

Shubman Gill likely to captain India if Rohit Sharma misses the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match due to hamstring issues

India captain Rohit Sharma appeared to have hurt his hamstring while fielding in India's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. He also left the field after struggling with his hamstring.

Shubman Gill is the designated vice-captain and will captain India if Sharma is rested for the upcoming match. Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently suggested that Gill could be an ideal successor to Sharma as the ODI captain in the future.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra said:

"In ODIs, Shubman Gill is your next candidate. There is no doubt about that because, in my opinion, he is going to be a future great of ODI cricket. I really hope that he plays 200-250 ODIs for sure and scores a lot of runs."

Gill has been in wonderful form lately and is also the No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC ODI rankings.

