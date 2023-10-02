“Among leading batsmen in the world, he is the most difficult to bowl to” - Shadab Khan on the Indian batter he admires a lot 

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has named Indian captain Rohit Sharma as someone he admires a lot. According to the spinner, Rohit is the most difficult to bowl to among the leading batters in world cricket. Among bowlers, he picked left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a major threat.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in India for the first time in seven years towards the end of last month. They played their first World Cup 2023 warm-up match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad but went down by five wickets in a high-scoring encounter.

Pakistan’s second warm-up clash will be against Australia in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the game, Shadab shared his thoughts on a couple of Indian players.

"I admire Rohit Sharma a lot and among the leading batsmen in the world, he is the most difficult to bowl to. Once he gets set he becomes very dangerous. Among the bowlers, since I am a leg-spinner, it will be Kuldeep Yadav given his recent form,” he commented

Rohit was the leading run-getter in the 2019 ODI World Cup with 648 runs from nine matches at an average of 81, with five hundreds. As for Kuldeep, he has been in fantastic form over the last few months.

“Hope, we get the same love in Ahmedabad where we play India” - Shadab Khan on reception in Hyderabad

Pakistan received a wonderful reception on landing in Hyderabad on September 27. Shadab praised the fans for their warm welcome as well as the Hyderabadi food, cheekily adding that they hope for the same love in Ahmedabad as well.

"The welcome was fantastic at the (Hyderabad) airport and also a lot of people have been thronging the team hotel and hospitality wise it's been really good," the 24-year-old said.

"The food has been really tasty and the support staff (all South Africans) are worried that we end up increasing our fat percentage (laughs). Hope, we get the same love in Ahmedabad where we play India (laughs)," Shadab concluded.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6. After taking on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 10, they will meet arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.