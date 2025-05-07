"An absolute honor to represent my country in whites" - Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour

Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from the longest format ahead of the commencement of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The right-handed batter represented India in 67 Tests since making his debut in 2013. He ends his career with 4301 runs at an average of 40.58.

Rohit Sharma announced his decision to retire from the format by posting a story on Instagram on Wednesday, May 7. He included a photo of his Test cap, along with a caption, formally stepping away from Test cricket.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit Sharma wrote.

Rohit Sharma famously recorded centuries in his first two appearances, and had a stint in the middle order. His rise as a Tets player came when he was promoted to open the batting. He eventually took on the leadership duties as well in 2022, and guided India to the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Rohit Sharma guided India to 12 wins in 24 Test matches

Team India have to search for a new Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement. The veteran batter led India in 24 Tests since 2022, which includes 12 wins and nine defeats.

Rohit Sharma's last appearance for Team India in Test cricket came during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

About the author Gokul Nair

