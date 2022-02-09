"An act of stupefying self-sabotage" - Twittererati slam England for dropping James Anderson, Stuart Broad for West Indies Tests

In a shock development, senior pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been left out of England's Test squad for their tour of the West Indies. Anderson, with 640 dismissals in 169 games, is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, while Broad is behind him on that list, with 537 scalps from 152 games.
The uncapped pair of Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher along with Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are the pacers selected in the squad, along with all-rounder Ben Stokes.
England’s squad for West Indies Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Social media was abuzz ruing the decision to leave out the veteran pacers, who impressed during a dismal Ashes series Down Under, which England lost 4-0.
"Doesn't mean the end for them as England players" - Andrew Strauss on James Anderson, Stuart Broad's omission
England's interim managing director Andrew Strauss said that their omission does not signal the end of the road for James Anderson or Stuart Broad in Test cricket. He said, however, that the selectors were looking to 'give some impetus with an influx of new players'.
"With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home. We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players," Strauss said.
Speaking about the two veteran pacers, Strauss said:
"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players. We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously."
He went on to add about the two:
"No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond."
The three-match series between the West Indies and England begins on March 8 in North Sound in Antigua.