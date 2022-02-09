"An act of stupefying self-sabotage" - Twittererati slam England for dropping James Anderson, Stuart Broad for West Indies Tests

In a shock development, senior pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been left out of England's Test squad for their tour of the West Indies. Anderson, with 640 dismissals in 169 games, is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, while Broad is behind him on that list, with 537 scalps from 152 games.

The uncapped pair of Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher along with Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are the pacers selected in the squad, along with all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England’s squad for West Indies Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Social media was abuzz ruing the decision to leave out the veteran pacers, who impressed during a dismal Ashes series Down Under, which England lost 4-0.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Anuj Mishra @anujmishra003



#CricketTwitter James Anderson and Stuart Broad left out of England squad? I thought batting was a concern for the English side..... James Anderson and Stuart Broad left out of England squad? I thought batting was a concern for the English side.....#CricketTwitter

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Massive last one week in England cricket after the loss against Australia:



James Anderson dropped.

Stuart Broad dropped.

Jos Buttler dropped.

Director Ashely Giles stepped down.

Head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe stepped down. Massive last one week in England cricket after the loss against Australia:James Anderson dropped.Stuart Broad dropped.Jos Buttler dropped.Director Ashely Giles stepped down.Head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down.Assistant coach Graham Thorpe stepped down.

👑Dhruvin Panchamia💖👑 @Dhruvin_04 James Anderson made his debut

before Andrew Strauss & Paul Collingwood !



Same guys have dropped him from squad & no official announcement regarding both Broad & Anderson



Treating best redball bowlers of your country like this & both of them have performed whenever team required James Anderson made his debutbefore Andrew Strauss & Paul Collingwood !Same guys have dropped him from squad & no official announcement regarding both Broad & AndersonTreating best redball bowlers of your country like this & both of them have performed whenever team required

ARNAV @104off64 James Anderson is still England's best bowler in tests. Dropping him from the squad doesn't makes sense. James Anderson is still England's best bowler in tests. Dropping him from the squad doesn't makes sense.

Ollie @cricollie If this is the end of Anderson’s career it’s a disgrace. A player of his greatness should be able to leave on his own terms while still good enough. No bowler in county cricket is anywhere near as good as him. Over the last few seasons he’s taken over 40 wickets at 9 in the CC If this is the end of Anderson’s career it’s a disgrace. A player of his greatness should be able to leave on his own terms while still good enough. No bowler in county cricket is anywhere near as good as him. Over the last few seasons he’s taken over 40 wickets at 9 in the CC

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



But if this is the end, you hope the communication with Anderson’s been handled properly. And if it’s not, it smacks of underestimating West Indies again. Telegraph Cricket @telecricket telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… Exclusive: James Anderson left out of England squad for West Indies tour, reports @NHoultCricket Exclusive: James Anderson left out of England squad for West Indies tour, reports @NHoultCricket telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… It’s easy to see a scenario where England are criticised for not blooding the incredible Anderson’s replacement soon enough.But if this is the end, you hope the communication with Anderson’s been handled properly. And if it’s not, it smacks of underestimating West Indies again. twitter.com/telecricket/st… It’s easy to see a scenario where England are criticised for not blooding the incredible Anderson’s replacement soon enough.But if this is the end, you hope the communication with Anderson’s been handled properly. And if it’s not, it smacks of underestimating West Indies again. twitter.com/telecricket/st…

Abi Slade @abi_slade they knew that Anderson and Broad were making the rest of the team look bad so they’ve levelled the playing field and broken the hearts of the nation they knew that Anderson and Broad were making the rest of the team look bad so they’ve levelled the playing field and broken the hearts of the nation https://t.co/k9DgCLm8AI

Alex @mcnuttyswanson James Anderson and Stuart Broad are immensely skilful, dedicated, professional bowlers. They are the two best examples of how to bowl in test cricket it would be possible to have. It is an act or stupefying self-sabotage to summarily leave them out. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are immensely skilful, dedicated, professional bowlers. They are the two best examples of how to bowl in test cricket it would be possible to have. It is an act or stupefying self-sabotage to summarily leave them out.

Darren Taylor @DazRTaylor So are Jimmy Anderson’s and Stuart Broad’s England careers over? In the disastrous Ashes series, Anderson had the best average, taking wickets at 23. #WIvENG So are Jimmy Anderson’s and Stuart Broad’s England careers over? In the disastrous Ashes series, Anderson had the best average, taking wickets at 23. #WIvENG

"Doesn't mean the end for them as England players" - Andrew Strauss on James Anderson, Stuart Broad's omission

England's interim managing director Andrew Strauss said that their omission does not signal the end of the road for James Anderson or Stuart Broad in Test cricket. He said, however, that the selectors were looking to 'give some impetus with an influx of new players'.

"With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home. We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players," Strauss said.

Speaking about the two veteran pacers, Strauss said:

"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players. We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously."

He went on to add about the two:

"No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond."

Also Read Article Continues below

The three-match series between the West Indies and England begins on March 8 in North Sound in Antigua.

Edited by Bhargav