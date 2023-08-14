"An explosive inclusion for South Africa" - Twitter reacts to Dewald Brevis maiden international call-up in Australia series

South Africa's prodigious player Dewald Brevis earned his maiden international call-up for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia at home, starting on August 30.

Brevis, 20, has hogged the spotlight for his T20 ascendancy in franchise tournaments and domestic cricket in the last three years. He has amassed 1055 runs in 42 T20 innings at a strike rate of 141.80 with the help of one hundred and two fifties.

Brevis was the leading run-getter of the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup with astounding figures of 506 runs in six innings at 84.33. He has been rewarded with inclusion in both the formats with the Proteas scheduled to play three T20Is and five One-Day Internationals against the Men from Down Under.

Many cricket fans were delighted to see the Johannesburg-born player finally make his way at the international level. Here are some reactions across X (formerly known as Twitter) over Dewald Brevis' inclusion in the Australia bilateral series.

With less than two months left for the marquee 2023 ODI World Cup in India, South Africa will have only five ODI matches against Australia to decide their right combinations. Whether Brevis is preferred to bat at the top or in the middle order will be an interesting factor to look for.

Regardless of his batting position, the Titans youngster must blaze guns in the limited opportunities he gets in order to earn a World Cup spot.

Will Dewald Brevis emulate AB de Villiers' success for South Africa?

Dewald Brevis has been dubbed as the next big thing in South Africa's cricket structure. Many see the similar qualities of former South Africa captain AB de Villiers in the Titans player.

Brevis' ability to bat fearlessly and play match-winning knocks under pressure situations earned him the moniker 'Baby AB'. His no-look shot to dispatch the ball in the stands has allured the spectators.

He scored 162 runs in just 57 balls against the Knights at a staggering strike rate of 284.21 to record the highest T20 score in the history of South Africa's domestic competition.