"And then there was 3"-  Kane Williamson and wife Sarah Raheem welcome baby girl

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and his partner Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl, with the former sharing the news through a heartwarming Instagram post.

The couple crossed paths in 2015 and welcomed their first daughter, Maggie, in 2019 and their son in 2022. Sarah is a qualified nurse from Bristol. Meanwhile, Williamson constantly shares pictures of his children on social media, including a recent one of a family apple-eating session.

The 33-year-old shared the announcement with a loveable photo of him cradling the newborn daughter alongside his wife and captioned the post:

"And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead."

Williamson missed the recent T20I series against Australia that the Kiwis lost 0-3 at home.

However, the champion batter had been in remarkable form before that, scoring three centuries in four innings against South Africa in the two-match Test series. It included a breathtaking 133* in their stiff run-chase of 267 in the final game that helped them complete a series whitewash.

The ton was also Williamson's 32nd in Tests, making him the fastest player to the landmark.

Kane Williamson returns for the Test series against Australia

Kane Williamson will return to the New Zealand squad for the first Test against Australia, starting at Wellington on Thursday, February 29.

The two-match Test series will be crucial to both teams, with New Zealand and Australia occupying the first and third on the World Test Championship (WTC) table, respectively.

While the Blackcaps are coming off the 2-0 series win against South Africa, Australia's last Test outing was the shock defeat to the West Indies at Brisbane. The Aussies had won their four previous Tests of the home summer, including a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

However, the Kiwis aren't without concerns, with Devon Conway ruled out of the first Test with injury and pacer Neil Wagner announcing his retirement.

They are also battling a torrid history against the Aussies in the red-ball format, having not won a series against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals since 1989-90. In the previous Test series between the two sides in 2019-20, Australia swept the Kiwis 3-0 at home.

The two teams haven't met in a Test series in New Zealand since 2015-16, when Australia pulled off a 2-0 win. New Zealand's last Test win against Australia was way back in the famous drawn 2011-12 series in Hobart.

