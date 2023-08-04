"And some kids were comparing his captaincy with MS Dhoni's Captaincy"- Top 10 funny memes after India's loss vs West Indies in 1st T20I

West Indies beat Team India by four runs in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, August 3, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The hosts made a brilliant comeback after losing the ODI series.

After opting to bat first, West Indies reached a decent total of 149/6 in 20 overs on a tacky surface. Windies skipper Rovman Powell (48) led his side from the front with a responsible knock and top-scored for them. Nicholas Pooran (41) and Brandon King (28) chipped in with useful contributions. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets apiece for India.

In reply, Team India got off to a poor start as their openers Shubman Gill (3 in 9 balls) and Ishan Kishan (6) struggled miserably with timing. Gill tried to hit his way out of trouble and got stumped out to leave his side in trouble at 5/1 after 2.2 overs. Kishan also followed suit and perished soon.

Mumbai Indians duo Suryakumar Yadav (21) and Tilak Varma (39) got together after Kishan's departure and brought India back into the game. Youngster Tilak Varma announced his arrival on the international scene in style by smashing sixes on the second and third balls of his innings. Both Tilak and Surya looked in fine touch during their 39-run partnership.

Jason Holder separated them in the 10th over by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, giving an opening to West Indies. Things went south for India from there as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually could only reach 145/9 and lost the match narrowly by four runs.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring first T20I and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

ODI Format Academy level performance



Now it starts T20 and it started with the bang 3 runs of 9 balls



Generational talent all format upcoming star they say, yes he is truly one of it ‍ 🥰 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fTdZsNmw0C Test Format Academy level performanceODI Format Academy level performanceNow it starts T20 and it started with the bang 3 runs of 9 ballsGenerational talent all format upcoming star they say, yes he is truly one of it

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Hardik Pandya got emotional due to the lack of basic necessities in the tour. pic.twitter.com/Z6Z4AUxTCB

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



The friendship, the bond of GILSHAN🥰 pic.twitter.com/HHATCLCE8b 9 balls played by Gill so our Kishu baby also played just 9 balls and got out after scoring 6 runsThe friendship, the bond of GILSHAN🥰

"A young team will make mistakes and we will grow together" - Team India captain Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said:

"We were always in the chase. We made a few mistakes, but that's okay. A young team will make mistakes and we will grow together. We were in control throughout the game, but could not quite pull it off. It's very difficult to chase totals if you lose wickets regularly.

He added:

"When we lost a couple of wickets in between, this halted our momentum. We felt that we had to give two wrist spinners an opportunity today, while Axar lends a lot of solidity with his batting as well. Mukesh was brilliant. He is a genuinely nice guy and is someone who wants to contribute to the team's cause. Tilak was fantastic too- what a lovely way to get your first runs in international cricket with a couple of sixes!"

Both teams will square off in the second T20I of the series on Sunday, August 6, in Guyana.