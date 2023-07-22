"And people said he's better than KS Bharat" - Fans on Twitter slam Ishan Kishan for poor shot-selection in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan came under fire from Indian men's cricket fans on Friday (July 21) after he got out playing a poor shot in the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval.
Coming to bat when India were at 360/6, he built a strong 33-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, hitting four boundaries in his free-flowing knock of 25. However, he gave two chances in the 114th over of India's first innings.
The first, a pull-shot off Jason Holder's short-ball was dropped at mid-wicket. On the next ball, Holder hit the length outside the off-stump and the Kishan tried to guide it ODI-style past the slip without any feet movement. It was too close to his body and the edge flew to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's left who dived and caught it nicely.
Fans on Twitter weren't happy with what they saw and responded with criticism, which included calls to why KS Bharat should've never been dropped.
Here are the top reactions:
Bharat debuted in this year's home Test series against Australia, as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant and also played the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. Although all were difficult pitches, he could only score 129 runs at an average of 18.43.
India handed Kishan his debut in the first Test of this series. He played 20 deliveries in that match but Rohit Sharma declared as soon as he got off the mark because the tourists had put up a good enough score, which they defended easily.
Ravichandran Ashwin takes India to 438 after Ishan Kishan's departure
Ravichandran Ashwin, who has two centuries in the West Indies, translated his brilliant bowling form to batting and hit 56(78) before Kemar Roach bowled him.
India's tail didn't do much and they ended the innings at 438. The pitch is decent to bat on but Rohit and Co will fancy their chances to bowl the hosts out twice under these runs.