"And people said he's better than KS Bharat" - Fans on Twitter slam Ishan Kishan for poor shot-selection in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan came under fire from Indian men's cricket fans on Friday (July 21) after he got out playing a poor shot in the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval.

Coming to bat when India were at 360/6, he built a strong 33-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, hitting four boundaries in his free-flowing knock of 25. However, he gave two chances in the 114th over of India's first innings.

The first, a pull-shot off Jason Holder's short-ball was dropped at mid-wicket. On the next ball, Holder hit the length outside the off-stump and the Kishan tried to guide it ODI-style past the slip without any feet movement. It was too close to his body and the edge flew to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's left who dived and caught it nicely.

Fans on Twitter weren't happy with what they saw and responded with criticism, which included calls to why KS Bharat should've never been dropped.

Here are the top reactions:

The Wicket keeping batsman quality of the Indian Cricket Team fell off drastically Ishan Kishan is the keeper of the Indian test team and KS Bharat is his backup.The Wicket keeping batsman quality of the Indian Cricket Team fell off drastically pic.twitter.com/35NfScQb9a

#Ishankishan #WIvsIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/c4l6vOCah1 Just a reminder they played MI lobby Ishan Kishan as main WK who refused to play Duleep trophy and didn't keep in a single Ranji game.

jit @EJitheesh Sanju Samson is far far better than Ishan Kishan. Indian cricket is all about favouritism. @BCCI @bhogleharsha @WasimJaffer14

Case × Mase × Bruno @ICT_Stan We played Srikar Bharat on unplayable Indian tracks, took him to a WTC final against well rested world class bowling attack & then dropped him for Ishan Kishan of all people when the bowling attack + pitches eased. Team management have proper done him dirty idc what anyone says.

Ƥ @Pallette_ Popular opinion: Ishan Kishan is overrated !

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Nothing shot from Kishan. Sums up why he's got plenty of work to do to sustain himself at this level in the long run. Just no footwork and those are the ones you've got to leave #WIvIND

Saakshara Malpekar @SaaksharaM40547 Now everyone is saying ks Bharat is better than Ishan kishan but when he(bharat) failed to score with the bat everyone was like team india should have chosen Ishan kishan instead of ks Bharat.

SRT @chinnu231 when compared to @KonaBharat Ishan kishan got a fairly easy debut series ... he has to play on turning tracks against good pace and spin attack & also in England for that one off #wtcfinal .May be team trusted his keeping more and now they want a more relaible explosive batter .

#WIvIND Neglecting Sanju in Test bcoz he didn't keep wicket in FC even after having better stats than other two Wks but for picking Mi quota Ishan Kishan they have no issue even he didn't kept wickets for his state side. Different rules only made for #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Idy8CuGtyv " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Idy8CuGtyv" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Idy8CuGtyv

Neha Sharma @imneha30 and people say he is better than KS Bharat.

#WIvIND Ishan kishan can't even play against West Indies. Lmaoand people say he is better than KS Bharat.

Bhaskar Ganekar @BhaskarGanekar Ishan Kishan had a chance to impress selectors after he scored 1* in the first match. Unfortunately he dismissed cheaply behind the wickets. #WIvIND

Karthi @The_Hitwicket Need to mail ishan kishan. You can use brains.

apkesh @Apkeshchan Ishan kishan playing gully cricket in test match....why he was picked!!! Gliding ball to wicket keeper!!!

Bharat debuted in this year's home Test series against Australia, as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant and also played the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. Although all were difficult pitches, he could only score 129 runs at an average of 18.43.

India handed Kishan his debut in the first Test of this series. He played 20 deliveries in that match but Rohit Sharma declared as soon as he got off the mark because the tourists had put up a good enough score, which they defended easily.

Ravichandran Ashwin takes India to 438 after Ishan Kishan's departure

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has two centuries in the West Indies, translated his brilliant bowling form to batting and hit 56(78) before Kemar Roach bowled him.

India's tail didn't do much and they ended the innings at 438. The pitch is decent to bat on but Rohit and Co will fancy their chances to bowl the hosts out twice under these runs.