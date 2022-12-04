"And that's the story of our finished top-3"- Fans disappointed as Bangladesh rock Indian top-order early in 1st ODI

Team India haven't gotten off to a good start in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka as they have lost their top three batters Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli with just 49 runs on the board.
Dhawan did get off to a cautious start, but some disciplined bowling from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan made the southpaw play an uncharacteristic reverse sweep. The ball hit Dhawan's chest first and then ricocheted onto the stumps off his arms.
Rohit looked in good touch and scored some fine boundaries and a massive six with his trademark pull shot. However, he was cleaned up by a brilliant arm-ball from Shakib Al Hasan.
Shakib put India into further trouble as Kohli played a loose shot in the same over and was dismissed through an outstanding catch from captain Litton Das at short cover. The shock on Kohli's face spoke volumes about how Bangladesh have been on the money in the field right from the get-go.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:
Indian top-order's spin-game a worry
There was a time when the top three of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli used to win ODIs consistently for the Men in Blue. But with time, their spin game came under the scanner and it was on display in Dhaka.
The difficulty in strike rotation and getting out while trying to play release shots has become a regular occurrence. With the ODI World Cup at home, the Men in Blue will want to address this issue as soon as possible.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
