"And that's the story of our finished top-3"- Fans disappointed as Bangladesh rock Indian top-order early in 1st ODI

Team India haven't gotten off to a good start in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka as they have lost their top three batters Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli with just 49 runs on the board.

Dhawan did get off to a cautious start, but some disciplined bowling from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan made the southpaw play an uncharacteristic reverse sweep. The ball hit Dhawan's chest first and then ricocheted onto the stumps off his arms.

Rohit looked in good touch and scored some fine boundaries and a massive six with his trademark pull shot. However, he was cleaned up by a brilliant arm-ball from Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib put India into further trouble as Kohli played a loose shot in the same over and was dismissed through an outstanding catch from captain Litton Das at short cover. The shock on Kohli's face spoke volumes about how Bangladesh have been on the money in the field right from the get-go.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Two things about Rohit - His white-ball form has hit an all-time low.



But what's more worrying is his game vs spin has regressed. He averaged

Two things about Rohit - His white-ball form has hit an all-time low. But what's more worrying is his game vs spin has regressed. He averaged 18.8 vs spin in ODIs since 2020 (4 dismissals). Be it ODIs or T20s, he is just unable to score. And the next World Cup is in India.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Shakib and that Litton Das catch breaks the game open for Bangladesh. What a screamer! Shakib and that Litton Das catch breaks the game open for Bangladesh. What a screamer!

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi



1st thing Greg Chhappel when he became the coach.. had dropped a left hand opener for similar returns. That was 2005, this is 2023. Are we moving ahead? Surely not back bcz we were better task master back then.



Dhawan gets out early or shits around at 70 SR. 1st thing Greg Chappel when he became the coach.. had dropped a left hand opener for similar returns. That was 2005, this is 2023. Are we moving ahead? Surely not back bcz we were better task master back then.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Imagine what will happen in test matches against these Spinners in Bangladesh. Imagine what will happen in test matches against these Spinners in Bangladesh.

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy Your main 15 can't play every single game🤣🤣 Your main 15 can't play every single game🤣🤣

KASHISH @crickashish217 Just seeing Virat bat from the word go today, this was imminent. Both of them, him and Rohit, their spin game is on a freefall. Just seeing Virat bat from the word go today, this was imminent. Both of them, him and Rohit, their spin game is on a freefall.

Prajin🇵🇹 @wcriccrazeprajn Just turned TV on kohli & Rohit gone in same over. Noice Just turned TV on kohli & Rohit gone in same over. Noice😆

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant 3D Chess by Indian top order to give the other batters exposure before the ODI world cup. 3D Chess by Indian top order to give the other batters exposure before the ODI world cup.

Eren Kruger @ErenKru139 And that's the story of our finished top-3 against spin And that's the story of our finished top-3 against spin

Debasish singh @Debasis00128879 We need to move on from dhawan now.we have options and give them chance when they are in form not just go with names.yhese names haven't won WCs too.so try talented youngsters who are performing consistently We need to move on from dhawan now.we have options and give them chance when they are in form not just go with names.yhese names haven't won WCs too.so try talented youngsters who are performing consistently

Dweplea @dweplea twitter.com/dweplea/status… Dweplea @dweplea Bruh the turn off the first ball, Pujara and Kohlis test averages… Bruh the turn off the first ball, Pujara and Kohlis test averages… https://t.co/wQsCIlJu1u Wanted to add Dhawan’s ODI SR and Avg too but that’s plummeting even on flat tracks. And I’m sad to say but it’s needed Wanted to add Dhawan’s ODI SR and Avg too but that’s plummeting even on flat tracks. And I’m sad to say but it’s needed 😔 twitter.com/dweplea/status…

The Cricket Statistician @CricketSatire Dhawan was struggling throughout the inning whenever ball was bowled on the stumps. Technical flaw which was discovered in NZ series. #INDvsNZ Dhawan was struggling throughout the inning whenever ball was bowled on the stumps. Technical flaw which was discovered in NZ series. #INDvsNZ

VK18 @SG_1511 Once we used to get our collar up thinking Dhawan, Rohit and Virat plays for India at the top. Now the time has completely changed. Once we used to get our collar up thinking Dhawan, Rohit and Virat plays for India at the top. Now the time has completely changed.

Rohan 🏏 @Rohantweetss You won't win a WC till u learn to take tough calls.



Can't always rely on experience and past performance. The exuberance of youth can sometimes be the differentiating factor



(This is not directed towards Kohli. I love him with all my heart and more) You won't win a WC till u learn to take tough calls. Can't always rely on experience and past performance. The exuberance of youth can sometimes be the differentiating factor(This is not directed towards Kohli. I love him with all my heart and more)

Indian top-order's spin-game a worry

There was a time when the top three of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli used to win ODIs consistently for the Men in Blue. But with time, their spin game came under the scanner and it was on display in Dhaka.

The difficulty in strike rotation and getting out while trying to play release shots has become a regular occurrence. With the ODI World Cup at home, the Men in Blue will want to address this issue as soon as possible.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

