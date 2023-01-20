"And watch by who" - Virat Kohli comments on Shubman Gill's photo, the latter responds

Virat Kohli recently left a comment on one of Shubman Gill's Instagram posts. The newest member of the ODI double centurion club uploaded a photo of himself from what appeared to be a photo shoot.

Gill mentioned in the caption that the mind has more importance than matter. A few minutes after Gill posted the photo, Kohli left a comment under it, asking him who gave him the watch. The youngster quickly replied that it was courtesy of the King (Kohli).

Here is the photo posted by Shubman Gill on Instagram, followed by his conversation with Virat Kohli in the comments box.

The interaction between Gill and Kohli has gone viral on the internet. More than 1,000 fans have liked the comment posted by Kohli under Gill's post, while Gill's reply has received 300 likes thus far.

Given the popularity of the names involved in the conversation, it wouldn't be a surprise if the likes meter touches 10,000 soon.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be in action tomorrow in Raipur

Virat Kohli has been in top form this year (Image: BCCI)

The second ODI of the ongoing India vs New Zealand series will take place tomorrow afternoon (January 21) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This will be India's first home match at the venue, which is why fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers at the grand stadium.

Kohli, Gill and other Indian cricketers landed in Raipur yesterday for the second ODI match. The two Indian top-order batters have been in sensational form this year so far. While Kohli has smashed two centuries, Gill recorded his maiden ODI double hundred in the last match.

It will be exciting to see how the two Indian batters perform in Raipur's first ODI match. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

