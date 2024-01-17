"Andhera tera, maine le liya" - Fans react as Virat Kohli departs for golden duck in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck during the third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The dismissal took place during the third over of India's innings. Kohli went for a big heave off a short ball from Fareed Ahmed Malik but got beaten by the bounce. The ball hit the shoulder of the blade and went towards Ibrahim Zadran at mid-off.

With the dismissal, Afghanistan reduced the Men in Blue to 18/2 in 2.4 overs after India chose to bat first.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's golden duck against Afghanistan in the third T20I. One user shared Bollywood song lyrics as a meme that read:

"Andhera tera, maine le liya, mera ujalaa sitara tere naam kiya (I took your darkness and gave my light to you)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Virat Kohli made his comeback to T20Is after more than a year gap. The right-handed batter scored 29 runs off 16 balls in his comeback game against Afghanistan in Indore. The hosts won that match by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The 35-year-old will now look to deliver for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Afghanistan dominating India in 3rd T20I as Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson register golden ducks

Afghanistan have so far dominated India in the third and final T20I on Wednesday. That came after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first.

Fareed Ahmed Malik did the early damage by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Virat Kohli (0), and Sanju Samson (0), while Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Shivam Dube (1).

At the time of writing, the hosts were 68/4 after 11.3 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh at the crease.

Expand Tweet

India won the first and second T20Is by an identical margin of six wickets. All-rounder Shivam Dube smashed half-centuries in both those games.

Click here to follow the IND vs AFG live score and updates.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App