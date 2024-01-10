Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand's bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has appointed former seamer Andre Adams as the bowling coach ahead of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The 48-year-old, who will be part of the coaching staff comprising Gary Stead and Luke Ronchi, will begin his stint in Auckland on Wednesday, January 10.

Adams featured in a solitary Test, 42 ODIs, and four T20Is between 2001 and 2005, claiming a total of 62 international scalps. He has had coaching stints in Nottinghamshire, Hampshire, and Essex before quitting in 2015.

The 48-year-old went on to join Australia's domestic side New South Wales, helping Mitchell Starc revive from his form slump in 2019. Adams has also worked with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) and with Auckland's domestic side, assisting in Lockie Ferguson's rise.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Andre Adams fills in for Shane Jurgensen as New Zealand's bowling coach

Trent Boult and Shane Jurgensen. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Shane Jurgensen leaving his role as New Zealand's bowling coach after the 2023 ODI World Cup, Andre Adams has been called to fill in temporarily.

The Kiwis are coming off an away ODI series win over Bangladesh and drew the T20I rubber against the same opponents on home soil. Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming off a heavy Test series loss in Australia, suffering a 3-0 whitewash.

The first of the five T20Is begins in Auckland on Wednesday. The two sides will travel to Hamilton and Dunedin for the second and third games, respectively, before coming to Christchurch for the last two T20Is.

