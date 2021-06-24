"Andre Russel earns more 'paisa' playing IPL than for West Indies" - Tino Best

Former West Indies pacer Tino Best has shed light on the financial problems between the players and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). He feels that while franchise cricket has given players financial security, it has also reduced their interest in representing the nation.

Speaking on the podcast "An Innings With...", Tino Best cited the example of hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who earns a fortune playing in tournaments like the IPL.

Russell has, at times, opted out of a few international assignments, and Best believes it is the poor finances of the WICB that make this happen. The pacer also spoke about the reasons why WICB can't afford to give million dollar contracts to their players.

Tino Best said:

"I think the best and the worst thing that has happened to world cricket in terms of West Indies is franchise cricket. They go to the IPL and make a million dollars.

"Andre Russell gets more paisa playing a season in the IPL. He gets 2000 USD a game playing for the West Indies. The board is not able to give a million-dollar contract to their players because they don't have that money coming in."

You just can't write off West Indies in T20 World Cup: Tino Best

Tino Best believes the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies team has enough talent to successfully defend its T20 World Cup crown later this year. Although India come close, he reckons Pollard and his men are better equipped.

"West Indies are the most talented T20 team. They have the best finishers. At the end of the day, India are contenders. But tournament cricket, West Indies are the double defending champions. You just can't write them off when its tournament cricket," Tino Best concluded.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee