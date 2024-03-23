Andrew Flintoff added to England's coaching staff for 2024 T20 World Cup; touted as potential next head coach

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff will be a part of the nation's support staff during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America in June. He was part of the camp before on an unofficial basis, where he oversaw the fielding drill during England's home series against New Zealand in 2023, and also handed Adil Rashid his 100th T20I cap during the tour of the Caribbean.

England are desperate for a white-ball turnaround and to defend their T20 World Cup, after a horror show in India during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Their failure to qualify for the knockouts and the further series defeat to the West Indies, have put pressure on the captain-coach combination of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key stated that Flintoff will certainly be considered as a leading candidate when the team will be looking for their new head coach. It is to be noted that Mott is England's current white-ball coach, while Brendon McCullum handles the Test team.

"Without question, I think he would be an excellent head coach. He will be a worthy candidate going forward. When that time comes and whoever is in this job, and it might be outside of my time, they would be stupid not to look at him,” Key told Telegraph.

Flintoff has also served as a mentor for the England Lions team and the U-19 side as well in recent times. The former all-rounder will also be guiding the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024, which takes place right after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Flintoff is a leader like Ben Stokes" - Rob Key

Flintoff is often compared to the current England Test skipper Ben Stokes, given their similar aggressive play style and innate ability to turn matches around on their own with the bat or ball.

Rob Key stated that like Stokes, who has showcased his leadership ability in his new role since 2022, Flintoff is also an able leader.

“Flintoff is a leader like (Ben) Stokes. Just having someone who knows what it is like to struggle and come out the other end is so relatable to those players. When they have had a bad day, he can explain it," Key said.

“He has high emotional intelligence so he understands when you need a bit of an arm around your shoulder or blunt honesty. Those are the skills that make a great leader,” he added.

Flintoff was a rare presence in the cricketing world following his early retirement due to injuries. He had begun a boxing career and had established a career in media before he suffered a horrific car crash while shooting for 'Top Gear' in 2022.

