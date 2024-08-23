Andrew Flintoff won't be part of England's coaching staff for white-ball series against Australia after failing to gel with Jos Buttler: Reports

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff will reportedly not be part of the backroom staff ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. According to The Telegraph, skipper Jos Buttler hasn't been able to gel well with Flintoff.

Flintoff was earmarked as the frontrunner to be Matthew Mott's successor and had shown some interest in the role. He became a genuine contender after being appointed as the coach of the Northern Superchargers ahead of The Hundred 2024.

Mott, who took charge of the England white-ball side in May 2022, vacated the spot after the T20 World Cup 2024. Although Mott's coaching scripted a T20 World Cup victory for England in 2022, they couldn't defend their 50-over Cup title in 2023 and the 20-over crown the following year.

Trending

As a result, Mott's job came into jeopardy and he was let go.

Marcus Trescothick pips Andrew Flintoff for England white-ball coaching role - Reports

Marcus Trescothick. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Marcus Trescothick, appointed as the interim white-ball coach, is in the frame for a full-time role. However, the former England opener stated he is not thinking too far ahead.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure. I’m really excited about doing the job. We’ll work it out a little bit more from there. It’s not something I ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now. I’m not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focussed on the job we’re doing here," Trescothick was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

England and Australia will play three T20Is and five ODIs, beginning on September 11. The Aussies will tour Scotland for three T20Is before heading to England. England are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka and had beaten the West Indies by a 3-0 scoreline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️