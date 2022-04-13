Andrew McDonald to replace Justin Langer as head coach of Australia men's team

Cricket Australia have officially named Andrew McDonald as Justin Langer's successor for the team's head coach position. The former all-rounder has landed a four-year deal with the side and will start his full-time role from the Sri Lanka tour in June.

McDonald, who has been serving as the assistant coach since 2019, achieved a significant breakthrough as the men's team's interim head coach recently. The 40-year old spearheaded Australia to a historic Test series win in Pakistan and thus, was leading the race to replace Langer.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/australia… Planning for the first tour to Pakistan in 24 years required "educated guesses" according to interim coach Andrew McDonald #PAKvAUS Planning for the first tour to Pakistan in 24 years required "educated guesses" according to interim coach Andrew McDonald #PAKvAUS cricket.com.au/news/australia…

The Victorian feels privileged to receive the opportunity to coach the men's side in what he expects to be a challenging year of cricket. He believes the backroom staff and players are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.

McDonald stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead. The success of the World Cup, the Ashes Series and now Pakistan has been a testament to the hard work and leadership of Justin, Pat and Aaron along with the players and the support staff.

"My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff."

Test captain Pat Cummins, who was in charge during the series victory over Pakistan, hailed McDonald's influence. The 40-year old, who played four Tests for Australia, will oversee the World Cup defense at home later this year and help grow the Test team further.

Andrew McDonald has already shown he is an outstanding head coach: CA chief Nick Hockley

Nick Hockley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cricket Australia Chief Nick Hockley praised McDonald's vision as coach, making it easier for them to appoint him. He recalled how the recent Pakistan tour was played in good spirits and was happy to welcome the former cricketer on board.

"We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport. Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice.

"We are proud of the way the team played and the respect shown throughout the tour of Pakistan under the leadership of Andrew, Pat and Aaron and really pleased Andrew is taking on the role permanently," Hockley said.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Andrew McDonald has been appointed as Head Coach of the Australian Men's Cricket Team on a four-year contract!



Congratulations, Ronnie ✍️ Andrew McDonald has been appointed as Head Coach of the Australian Men's Cricket Team on a four-year contract! Congratulations, Ronnie ✍️ https://t.co/i5dlCNL5YI

The Victorian notably coached the state team to the Sheffield Shield title in 2016-17, his first stint. He has also coached Leicestershire County Cricket Club, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava