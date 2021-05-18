Andy Flower confirms 'heartbeat of St Lucia Zouks' Daren Sammy will no longer play in the CPL

St Lucia Zouks coach Andy Flower has confirmed skipper Daren Sammy will not play in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Ahead of CPL 2021, the Zouks posted a video on Facebook where Flower shared the news of Sammy's retirement.

Flower also mentioned Daren Sammy would not be leaving the St Lucia Zouks as the franchise has assigned him another role. Sammy will now work as an ambassador, coach and mentor for the Zouks.

"The icon of West Indies white-ball cricket and leadership of the white-ball game in recent years, and also the heartbeat of St Lucia Zouks has decided that he is stepping away from playing and moving towards a leadership and ambassadorial, coaching and mentoring role for St. Lucia Zouks and who knows where he goes from there. But Daren Sammy has decided to step away from playing after an amazing career," Andy Flower said.

Daren Sammy played 74 CPL games for the St. Lucia-based franchise, scoring 898 runs and picking up 24 wickets. His highest score was 60*, while his best figures were 3/18.

I have loved my interactions with Daren Sammy: Andy Flower

Daren Sammy was a part of St Lucia in the CPL since the first season

Andy Flower has spent a lot of time with Daren Sammy. They played against each other at international level and then became part of the same T20 clubs. Sharing his personal experience of working with Sammy, Flower added:

"I have loved my interactions with him which have included being on opposite sides as oppositions in world tournaments but also when we worked together with Peshawar Zalmi and then more recently with Zouks. We want to continue that partnership with Daren coming in, as I said, as a part ambassador, part coach and part mentor alongside me."