“Angelo Mathews got exactly what he deserved” - Brad Hogg’s blunt assessment of timed-out controversy 

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has backed the decision to declare Angelo Mathews timed-out in Sri Lanka’s 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6. According to Hogg, if a batter can’t be ready to take strike within two minutes of a wicket falling, he is not preparing himself appropriately.

A massive controversy erupted in the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match after Mathews was dismissed timed-out, becoming the first ball in international cricket to lose his wicket in that manner. The Sri Lankan all-rounder urged the Bangladesh captain to withdraw his appeal, but Shakib Al Hasan refused, forcing Mathews to storm back to the pavilion.

In a video on his Instagram handle, Hogg shared his thoughts on the debate, backing Bangladesh and the umpires.

“Batsmen, it’s all about timing. If you can’t find the middle, you shouldn’t be there. Angelo Mathews got exactly what he deserved. You’ve got two minutes as a batsman to get off your backside, get out and be ready to face the next ball after a wicket has fallen. If you can’t do that, well you are not preparing yourself appropriately,” he said.

Following the controversial dismissal, Mathews lashed out at Shakib and Bangladesh at the post-match press conference. He later even shared video clips of the incident, claiming that he had reached the crease before time, after when his helmet strap broke.

However, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the umpires officiating in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match had warned Mathews that he was at risk of being timed out even before the helmet malfunction took place.

“Umpires should be able to give 12-run penalty” - Hogg

While discussing the timed-out dismissal further, Hogg opined that instead of the batter being given out, the batting team must be penalized with runs.

Stating that he doesn’t like the mode of dismissal, he elaborated:

“Now, I don’t like this dismissal. It’s the first time that it’s happened in international cricket. I don’t want it to happen again. Instead of having the batsmen being dismissed, I think umpires should be able to give 12-run penalty at least - a harsh penalty to the batting side for not being ready. That will make them get on their tippy toes and make sure they are out ready to face the next ball, when a wicket falls.”

Expand Tweet

Mathews rushed to the crease during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand on Thursday. He was dismissed for 16 off 27 balls, caught at slip off Mitchell Santner.