Angelo Mathews likely to miss South African tour because of hamstring injury

Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Angelo Mathews will probably miss his team's upcoming South African tour because of a hamstring injury. The all-rounder got injured while playing for the Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League 2020 semifinal against the Galle Gladiators on Sunday (December 13).

"The physio assessed it and said it looks like I will be out of the South Africa series, but I'll get an MRI today to confirm," Mathews told ESPNcricinfo.

Angelo Mathews suffered this injury during the 12th over of Galle's innings. He bowled the over's first ball, but did not look comfortable after the delivery. Soon, the Colombo Kings captain left the field as Dushmantha Chameera bowled the remaining five deliveries.

The 33-year-old mentioned that he was a bit uncomfortable after bowling continuously in LPL 2020. Still, he decided to bowl four overs for his team in the semifinal against the Galle Gladiators.

"[The injury] had been building up. I wanted to rest myself and wasn't able to rest myself during the tournament. Even the previous game I felt it a little bit, and then I felt it go in the last game," Angelo Mathews continued.

Ultimately, Galle Gladiators defeated the Colombo Kings by two wickets in the final over.

Unbelievable turnaround for the Galle Gladiators tonight! Won by 2 wickets against Colombo Kings and secures their way to the finals. 🏆#CKvGG #LPLSemiFinals #LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/GSbRqUyuwb — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 13, 2020

Angelo Mathews' experience could have been crucial for Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews is a veteran of 86 Tests, 217 ODIs, and 75 T20Is. The former Sri Lankan skipper has played six Test matches in South Africa, aggregating 318 runs and scalping three wickets.

Unfortunately, the islanders will have to likely manage without his services in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against the rainbow nation.

Sri Lanka will play the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park, followed by another Test match from January 3, 2021, in Johannesburg.