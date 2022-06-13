Angelo Mathews and Tuba Hassan voted winners of ICC Player of the Month awards for May 2022

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews and Pakistan youngster Tuba Hassan have been named the winners of the ICC Player of the Month award for May.

Angelo Mathews was exceptional with the bat during Sri Lanka's Test series against Bangladesh last month. The seasoned campaigner smashed brilliant centuries in both fixtures and finished with 344 runs in the red-ball rubber.

The 35-year-old received appreciation from all quarters for his gutsy knock of 199 in the Test series opener at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The right-hander emerged as the top run-getter in the series and helped his side claim a 1-0 win against the hosts.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/MensPOTM-May22 Presenting the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May 2022More Presenting the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May 2022 👏More ➡️ bit.ly/MensPOTM-May22 https://t.co/HqjR4z9yeo

Mathews pipped fellow nominees Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka) and Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) to claim the award in the men's category.

Pakistan's Tuba Hassan was crowned ICC Women's Player of the Month. The 21-year-old, who made her international debut last month itself, was phenomenal in the team's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

ICC @ICC Player of the Match on international debut

Player of the Series against Sri Lanka

ICC Player of the Month



A memorable first month in international cricket for



More bit.ly/WomensPOTM-May… Player of the Match on international debutPlayer of the Series against Sri LankaICC Player of the MonthA memorable first month in international cricket for @TubaHassan_72 More 🔹 Player of the Match on international debut ✅🔹 Player of the Series against Sri Lanka ✅🔹 ICC Player of the Month ✅A memorable first month in international cricket for @TubaHassan_72 🌟More ➡ bit.ly/WomensPOTM-May… https://t.co/my2ht5HZ8N

The talented youngster bagged five wickets from her three appearances and was also named the Player of the Series. She trumped the likes of Bisman Maroof (Pakistan) and Trinity Smith (Jersey) for the award.

"I would like to dedicate this to the people of Sri Lanka" - Angelo Mathews on his ICC Player of the Month award

Angelo Mathews has amassed 6776 runs from 96 Tests (Pic: Getty)

The Sri Lankan cricket star expressed his delight at winning the ICC Player of the Month award. He also congratulated teammate Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim for being nominated.

Mathews thanked his team members and support staff for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged how the fans have given him their backing. He dedicated his award to the people of Sri Lanka and urged them to never stop believing.

Angelo Mathews was quoted as saying on ICC's website:

"I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. I would like to congratulate Asitha Fernando and Mushfiqur Rahim who were front runners for this award, on their spectacular performances.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and I wish to thank the almighty, my teammates, support staff, and fans for believing in me and supporting me as always. I would like to dedicate this to the people of Sri Lanka. Let's never stop believing."

It is worth mentioning that Mathews is also the first Sri Lankan player to win the ICC's Player of the Month award. He will next be seen in action during the side's impending two-match home Test series against Australia, slated to begin on July 3.

