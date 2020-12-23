Anil Kumble did a fantastic job as India’s coach: Sanjay Jagdale

Sanjay Jagdale, the former Indian selector and former BCCI secretary, praised Anil Kumble's contribution to the Indian team as a captain and later as a coach. Citing his fantastic track record as the Indian coach, Jagdale hailed Kumble's contributions as 'fantastic.'

The former Madhya Pradesh cricketer had coordinated the process with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and the applicants in 2016 when Kumble was announced as head coach of Team India.

“We had shortlisted five people (for the coach's role). Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Pravin Amre were all good candidates. He (Kumble) was picked and did a fantastic job as a coach. See the track record,” said Jagdale during a Facebook live interaction with Sportskeeda.

“That (one year) was decided by the BCCI and not the committee. BCCI also decided on the other terms and conditions,” he added, speaking on the length of Kumble's contract.

With Anil Kumble as the head coach, India won the Test series in West Indies. He also helped India series at home against New Zealand, England and Australia. During the same time, India rose to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Anil Kumble continued till the 2017 Champions Trophy where India’s campaign ended in the final. There were reports of conflict between Kumble and the captain, Virat Kohli, which led to the former’s exit.

Ravi Shastri was then appointed as coach of the Indian side. Anil Kumble is currently coaching Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL.

Sanjay Jagdale's role in Anil Kumble's appointment as captain

Jagdale also played a big role in Kumble's appointment as India's Test captain. He was a selector when Kumble was named as Test captain in October 2007.

Jagdale recalled the moment of Kumble's appointment and how the current head coach Ravi Shastri, then a commentator, was also of the same opinion.

“It was in Mohali. Dilip (Vengsarkar) was a fantastic chairman (of selectors). I had already given my opinion (about Kumble) to Dilip when we were picking the team and its captain. When I was going to the washroom, I met Ravi (Shastri) who also advocated for him (Kumble), and I told him that I am also of the same opinion,” recalled Jagdale.

MS Dhoni and his young side were playing the inaugural World T20 in 2007, and Rahul Dravid had stepped down as the Indian captain after the England tour. Dhoni was given the charge in limited-overs. But the Test captaincy slot remained vacant.

During the second ODI between India and Pakistan in October 2007 at Mohali, the Vengsarkar-led selection committee appointed Kumble as the Test captain.

Anil Kumble led India to a series win against Pakistan at home before captaining the side in Australia during the infamous 2007-08 tour marred by the umpiring controversy and the Monkeygate in Sydney.

Less than nine years later, Kumble and Shastri tussled for the role of India’s head coach. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed by the panelists Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman in the presence of Jagdale.