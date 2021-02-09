Anil Kumble is India’s greatest match-winner: Nayan Doshi

English cricketer Nayan Doshi rated Anil Kumble as India’s greatest match-winner, calling the leg-spinner an inspiration.

He also went on to term Harbhajan Singh as India’s greatest off-spinner.

With 956 wickets across formats, Anil Kumble is India’s most successful bowler and the third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Harbhajan Singh is the next Indian on the list with 711 international wickets.

Nayan Doshi has shared the dressing room with Anil Kumble during his playing days with Surrey and later at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In an exclusive interview with journalist Indranil Basu for SK Live, the left-arm spinner lavished praise on Anil Kumble and said:

“Anil Kumble is someone I look to as my mentor and a real inspiration. To me, he is India’s greatest match-winner.

“He gave me a lot of time at Surrey and even at Bangalore. He was very helpful with his guidance. He’s humble and laidback. You never realize that you are speaking to such a great back.”

The son of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, Nayan Doshi, at 42, is making a comeback to cricket and last week became the oldest cricketer to register for the IPL 2021 auction.

Nayan Doshi dismisses the notions of Anil Kumble being an “overpowering” force

Advertisement

Anil Kumble was India’s head coach between 2016 and 2017.

Despite the successes, it’s believed that his overpowering and dominating personality didn’t go well with the Indian cricketers.

His reported fallout with Indian captain Virat Kohli forced him to discontinue the role.

Nayan Doshi stated that he never found Anil Kumble possessing those qualities as a player or a captain during their playing days.

Dismissing these notions as perceptions, Nayan Doshi further added:

“I have played with him at Surrey and under his captaincy at RCB. I have never had that experience (of him being overpowering). I found him to be supportive. When you are a player of such stature, whatever you say carries a lot of weight behind it. I feel it’s perceptions. He’s a very straightforward guy, and a lot of people don’t like that.”

Anil Kumble played alongside Nayan Doshi for Surrey in the 2006 County Championship. He also led RCB in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Harbhajan Singh is India’s greatest off-spinner: Nayan Doshi

Harbhajan Singh in action for Surrey

Advertisement

Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh formed a lethal combo, winning India numerous matches together.

Harbhajan played alongside Nayan Doshi at Surrey in the 2005 county season. Calling him India’s greatest off-spinner, Doshi praised Harbhajan’s confidence and ability to turn the course of a game.

“To me, Harbhajan Singh is India’s greatest off-spinner. Ravichandran Ashwin is also an excellent bowler. Harbhajan was an impact bowler. He is someone with a personality who can come in and change the game. He has a lot of self-confidence and is a very intelligent bowler. At the same time, he’s a bubbly and a lively person, who is great to be around,” said Nayan Doshi, one of the first successful spinners in T20 cricket.

Harbhajan Singh and Nayan Doshi are two of the three cricketers of age 40 and more to register for the IPL 2021 auctions.

Nayan Doshi's full interview