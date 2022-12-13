Anjum Chopra: India’s win in 2nd T20I brought a feeling that women’s cricket is going on a different level

Anjum Chopra feels that India's pulsating triumph over Australia in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, December 11, gives a strong indication that women’s cricket in the country is going on a different level.

India Women beat Australia Women in the Super Over at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Batting first, Australia posted 187/1, while India finished on 187/5, before outdoing the visitors in the one-over eliminator.

The thrilling match was witnessed by a large crowd, while the live streaming viewership numbers were also highly encouraging. Reflecting on the atmosphere and excitement during the 2nd T20I, Chopra said on her YouTube channel:

“With the win in the 2nd T20I, they (Indian team) have brought a feeling in India that women’s cricket is going on a different level, especially when we play on good pitches and in front of packed stadiums. It’s up to the fans to keep supporting them and fill up the stadium again at Brabourne for the next match.”

Sharing her thoughts on India Women's amazing victory, Chopra added that the hosts did well to overcome the horrors of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) final. She stated:

“During the second T20I, India would have had memories of the Commonwealth Games at the back of their minds. They would not have wanted to lose this time and they decided that even if they went down, it would be by giving a tough fight. This approach of the Indian team won hearts.”

In the CWG final earlier this year, they succumbed to Australia by nine runs, crumbing to defeat from a position of strength.

“The job is not done” - Anjum Chopra urges India Women to build on good work

While there is plenty of euphoria around India Women’s triumph in the second T20I, Chopra has urged the hosts to remain consistent in the remaining three games as well. She also does not see too many changes happening to the team. Chopra commented:

“The job is not done. There are three matches still to go. I don’t see any changes in the Indian team. The same players featured in the first two T20Is. It is not fair to make changes after one game. Devika Vaidya batted well in the 2nd T20I. Her contribution of 11 runs took some pressure off Richa Ghosh because she hit some good strokes.

“There are some questions over Meghna Singh, but I would still want the Indian team to persist with her because we do not have fast bowling options.”

The remaining three T20Is of the India-Australia series will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 17 and 20.

