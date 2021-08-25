"He is trying very hard to be error-free" - Anjum Chopra on Virat Kohli's batting woes

Former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra has shared her thoughts on Virat Kohli's lean patch. Kohli might have earned plenty of accolades as captain; but his form with the bat has not been consistent in the last two years. Chopra believes the reason for that is because the 32-year old is trying too hard.

Virat Kohli's performances over the last decade have forced fans to expect something special every time he walks out to bat. But the right-handed batsman's form has not been inconsistent; Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019. His highest score in the three innings so far against England in the ongoing series is 42; Kohli has perished for a golden duck as well.

Speaking to India Today, Anjum Chopra opined that Virat Kohli is trying too hard to attain perfection. The 44-year old thinks the Indian captain has the right temperament, but she underlined that too much focus could lead to error in judgement. Chopra said the pressure of facing against some of the best in the business also seems to be impacting Kohli.

"I think he is trying too hard. I feel he is trying very, very hard to be error-free," said Chopra. "He knows he has got the game and the temperament, but when you focus too much, sometimes you tend to falter. I just feel he is making a slight error in judgement. But I don't blame him when the competition is so much, when you're trying to be error-free in a contest between two cricketing nations, India and England."

"And then there is James Anderson, who is up against the Indian captain. And there is a lot of chatter. Even if you don't read the news, you know which bowler has dismissed you many times. Anderson has got the better of him, and he knows he is up for a contest," Chopra observed.

Virat Kohli has got to play the ball and not the bowler - Anjum Chopra

Indian captain Virat Kohli in a nets Session. (Getty Images)

Anjum Chopra remains confident of Virat Kohli ironing out his flaws, saying he could do so by playing the ball instead of the bowler. Chopra advised the 32-year old to stick to the basics, and believes his first-innings knock of 42 at Lord's provided glimpses of Kohli returning to his best.

"I am sure he knows the remedy as well. He has got to play the ball and not the bowler. Just play the one-ball game," said Chopra. "We always tell ourselves as batters that we need to focus on one ball; you have to make sure you are focussed on the fraction of second the bowler delivers the ball. It's just about being in the present. So it's all about keeping it simple and following the basics. That 42 (at Lord's) was good. Those cover drives, those pushes; those were perfect shots," Chopra added.

The spotlight continues to loom on Virat Kohli as India and England clash in the third Test in at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

Kohli played an awful stroke in the second innings at Lord's, but India beat England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

