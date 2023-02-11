“Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same” – Ravichandran Ashwin corrects fan on Twitter after India win first Test against Australia

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is elated after India won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings, Ashwin corrected an Indian fan for calling him both “Anna” and “Bhaiya”. Taking to Twitter, he explained that both the terms are used for 'big brother' in Tamil and Hindi languages, respectively.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same (big brother).

The 36-year-old also expressed gratitude for the warmth shown by the fans in Nagpur. He wrote:

“I am extremely grateful for the love I receive, but this one small correction would help.”

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today🤔🤔. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks multiple records in Nagpur Test

Ravichandran Ashwin broke multiple records during the Nagpur Test. With his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests, he eclipsed former India spinner Harbhajan Singh’s tally (95 wickets) for the second-most wickets for India against Australia.

Ashwin now has 97 wickets in just 19 Tests against Australia. The off-spinner is only behind former India captain Anil Kumble (111 scalps). He will now look to continue his decent record against the Aussies and complete 100 wickets.

Earlier in the first innings, Ashwin took three wickets, including Alex Carey, which helped him become the fastest Indian to reach 450 wickets in Tests. He reached the landmark in 89 Tests, only behind Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (80 Tests).

Ashwin also contributed 23 runs during the first innings as India posted a mammoth 400 runs in response to Australia’s 177 all-out. The hosts took a 223-run lead and then bundled out Australia for just 91 runs in the second innings to end the game within three days.

It's worth mentioning that Ashwin scalped 21 wickets during Australia's last tour of India in 2016-17, which India won 2-1. He will look to ensure that India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be seen in action in the second Test of the series, which starts on Friday, February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

