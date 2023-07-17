"Another breathtaking game of Ashes cricket"- Fans react after Australia edge out England in 2nd ODI to retain Women's Ashes 2023

Australia beat England by three runs in the second game of the 3-match ODI series, part of Women's Ashes, on Sunday, July 16, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Courtesy of the win, the Australian women's team have retained the Ashes.

England captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. Australia managed to reach 282/7 in 50 overs. Ellyse Perry (91) anchored the innings well for the visiting team and fell nine runs short of a well-deserved century.

Annabel Sutherland scored her maiden ODI half-century, while Georgia Wareham (37* in 16 balls) hit a blazing cameo in the death overs to finish the innings on a high.

In reply, English opener Tammy Beaumont hit a half-century and gave a decent start to her side in the chase. Spinners Alana King (3/44) and Georgia Wareham (1/47) kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and tried to dent England's progress.

Nat Sciver (111* in 99 balls) hit a brilliant ton and kept the hosts in the hunt right till the final ball. Unfortunately, England lost the match marginally by three runs in the end.

The thrilling encounter between the two sides entertained the fans thoroughly on Sunday evening, who expressed their reactions through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

🏏 #ENGvAUS The #WAshes retained … again!Well done to @AusWomenCricket Winning the 2nd ODI at Southhampton by THREE runsUnder the points system, ENG can’t regain the urn with an ODI remainingTerrific result for one of the world’s finest international sporting teams

ElizabethBertStanley @BertStanley #EngvAus So when it was announced that Australia has made the change I sent this text to my mate 🤦🏽‍♀️ dammit I wish I had been wrong !!! #WAshes

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns AUSTRALIA RETAIN THE WOMEN'S ASHES!!!!



The fight by Nat Sciver-brunt will be remembered forever.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh TAKE A BOW, NAT SCIVER BRUNT.



At one point England was 144/5, and then she smashed unbeatan 111* runs from 99 balls against Australia. She is the alone warrior for England - One of the finest ODI innings in women's cricket. PHENOMENAL, NAT SCIVER!

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Nat Sciver-Brunt averages 58 in ODIs against Australia. Only Suzie Bates has as many as her three hundreds against them. But none of those hundreds have come in a win.



She's as good as Australia, but England aren't, quite, yet

Evil Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Nat Sciver Brunt is an actual clutch player. Consistently there whenever her team needs her.

Lawrence Booth @BoothCricket Hell of an effort from Nat Sciver-Brunt but Australia’s women retain the Ashes. The 26 Wareham hit off their last over felt crucial at the time, and so it proved.

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina How important that 26-run last over by Georgia Wareham became....terrific contest at Southampton. Played, Australia and Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Nat Sciver Brunt and heartbreaking centuries against Australia, quite a story.

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Nat Sciver Brunt is a Legend and Classy Cricketer. Ashes OF Men or Women this Series is always Nail Bitter.

#WomensAshes Nat Sciver-Brunt is the 1st player ever to score 3 hundreds in ODI lossesMy heart goes out to her, three of the all-time great innings too

Muhammad Danish @danish7633 An incredible innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt.



111* in 99 balls in a 283 run chase. She took the game till the last ball, but couldn't finish it. What a champion innings by Nat!

#Ashes England ~ So close yet so far!Nat Sciver Brunt 111* (99) in vain as Australia beat England by 3 runs to retain Women's Ashes!Women's Cricket at its Best!

#WAshes Australia have retained the Ashes.The beat England by 3 runs.What an innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt and what a cricket match.A thrilling cricket match all the way to the end.

Paul Newman @Paul_NewmanDM Another fantastic Ashes game at the Ageas Bowl. Plenty of ‘what ifs’ for England but they couldn’t quite get over the line despite a brilliant century from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Australia retain the trophy but England have a squared series to play for in Taunton on Tuesday

Harrison Burridge @hburridge2 Wow. Another breathtaking game of Ashes cricket. Nat Sciver-Brunt absolutely superb. Her ability to find the gaps was second to none. But another 100 in a chase against Australia is in vain. What could have been…

England Cricket fan🏏 @Cricketaccount2 @englandcricket This point system is pretty flawed , just win a test and you are almost winner of the series . At least ODI series should be worth 3 points if we are going with point system. But have to say Nat Sciver always performed when mattered .

Richard Whitehead @Richw1677 What a Great advertisement for women's cricket. A 3 run with n for the Aussie's and retain the ashes.



Great knock by Nat Sciver Brunt, but the end of the innings batting from the Aussie's was the difference.



Wareham 37 off 14 was ultimately the win.

Kisa @kafff___



#womenashes gotta feel for nat sciver :( what a knock. deserved a good ending. god why always australia winning and winning and winning!

Pranjal @PranjalDas_58 Nat Sciver felt just short of what would have been one of the greatest chases to keep the ashes alive. The Aussie women retains the ashes.

Devjani @CricketKenway

Australia too, have proved their dominance with the ball. Good game, Australia.



#WomensAshes Can't be more proud of my team for a thrilling Ashes series so far. Recovered well and challenged Australia till the very last ball. Nat Sciver’s century was just magnificent.Australia too, have proved their dominance with the ball. Good game, Australia.

Georgie Heath🎙️ @GeorgieHeath27



They came so close but have lost by 3 runs and Australia retain the Ashes 🏏



Nat Sciver-Brunt is the very best in the world and she so nearly took them over the line



#Ashes #WAshes #cricket #ENGvsAUS Not to be for England.They came so close but have lost by 3 runs and Australia retain the Ashes 🏏Nat Sciver-Brunt is the very best in the world and she so nearly took them over the line

"Full credit to the girls, they showed their grit and determination"- Australia captain Alyssa Healy

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy said that it was a great contest and credited England batter Nat Sciver for hitting a magnificent fighting century.

She applauded her teammates for exhibiting grit and determination in testing times during the match and felt that Georgia Wareham's cameo in the first innings shifted momentum toward them. Healy said:

"It was a really good game of cricket. Both sides really hung in there. Nat Sciver played an incredible innings and thought it was going to get away from us. Full credit to the girls, they showed their grit and determination, and got us over the line. Georgia Wareham's knock swung the momentum back towards our changing room at the break."

She added:

"We took the buzz out of their plans. Darcie's good, the way (Alana) King bowled today showed the depth that we have. We still haven't played our best cricket yet, which I think is a little bit scary at times. We're chuffed, we just came here to win the Ashes. We retained them so far, but there's still one game to go. So we're looking forward to put our best foot forward again, the fact that the Ashes are coming back is exciting."

The final ODI between the two sides will be played in Taunton on Tuesday, July 18.