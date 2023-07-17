"Another breathtaking game of Ashes cricket"- Fans react after Australia edge out England in 2nd ODI to retain Women's Ashes 2023

Australia beat England by three runs in the second game of the 3-match ODI series, part of Women's Ashes, on Sunday, July 16, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Courtesy of the win, the Australian women's team have retained the Ashes.
England captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. Australia managed to reach 282/7 in 50 overs. Ellyse Perry (91) anchored the innings well for the visiting team and fell nine runs short of a well-deserved century.
Annabel Sutherland scored her maiden ODI half-century, while Georgia Wareham (37* in 16 balls) hit a blazing cameo in the death overs to finish the innings on a high.
In reply, English opener Tammy Beaumont hit a half-century and gave a decent start to her side in the chase. Spinners Alana King (3/44) and Georgia Wareham (1/47) kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and tried to dent England's progress.
Nat Sciver (111* in 99 balls) hit a brilliant ton and kept the hosts in the hunt right till the final ball. Unfortunately, England lost the match marginally by three runs in the end.
The thrilling encounter between the two sides entertained the fans thoroughly on Sunday evening, who expressed their reactions through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
"Full credit to the girls, they showed their grit and determination"- Australia captain Alyssa Healy
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy said that it was a great contest and credited England batter Nat Sciver for hitting a magnificent fighting century.
She applauded her teammates for exhibiting grit and determination in testing times during the match and felt that Georgia Wareham's cameo in the first innings shifted momentum toward them. Healy said:
"It was a really good game of cricket. Both sides really hung in there. Nat Sciver played an incredible innings and thought it was going to get away from us. Full credit to the girls, they showed their grit and determination, and got us over the line. Georgia Wareham's knock swung the momentum back towards our changing room at the break."
She added:
"We took the buzz out of their plans. Darcie's good, the way (Alana) King bowled today showed the depth that we have. We still haven't played our best cricket yet, which I think is a little bit scary at times. We're chuffed, we just came here to win the Ashes. We retained them so far, but there's still one game to go. So we're looking forward to put our best foot forward again, the fact that the Ashes are coming back is exciting."
The final ODI between the two sides will be played in Taunton on Tuesday, July 18.