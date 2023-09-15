"Another century is robbed" - Fans react as Virat Kohli rested for IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Kohli started the Asia Cup on a negative note, departing for just four runs off seven balls in a group-stage game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The former India captain then bounced back in style, scoring an unbeaten 122* off 94 balls against the same side. It was his 47th ton in the 50-over format. During that knock, he also became the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli, though, managed just three off 12 deliveries against Sri Lanka in his game.

Kohli had smashed 113 in his last ODI against Bangladesh. The 34-year-old needs just two tons to equal Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in the 50-over format.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with Virat Kohli’s absence in the playing XI. They blasted the think tank for the decision to rest him ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final. One user wrote:

"No Virat Kohli today, another century is robbed while these guys are going to statpad."

Here are some of the other reactions:

India makes five changes ft. Virat Kohli for IND vs BAN Asia Cup game

Team India made five changes for the Asia Cup 2023 game. Apart from Virat Kohli, the think tank also rested Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav for the Super 4 game.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma is making his debut while Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur have been included in the playing XI.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India captain Rohit Sharma said:

“We have made five changes. Virat, Hardik, Siraj, Bumrah and Kuldeep are out. Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game.”

Meanwhile, Tanzim Hasan is making his debut for Bangladesh as wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was unavailable due to personal reasons.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.