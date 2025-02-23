"Another thinking could be to play Varun Chakaravarthy for Jaddu" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable XI for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra doesn't expect any changes in the Men in Blue's playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. While observing that the team management could consider bringing in Varun Chakaravarthy at Ravindra Jadeja's expense, he opined that the spin-bowling all-rounder shouldn't be dropped just because he didn't pick up a wicket in the first game against Bangladesh.

India will square off against Pakistan in their second Group A game in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. While Rohit Sharma and company started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win, the Men in Green suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that there was no scope for a change in India's playing XI.

"Is there any scope for change? I feel don't fix it if it ain't broken. To be fair, everyone has done well. I don't see any change in the Indian team. There was a question about whether Arshdeep Singh could play. I think that debate has also ended now. Arshdeep won't get a chance to play," he said (2:10).

"You will see Harshit Rana and (Mohammed) Shami only bowling. Another thinking could be to play Varun Chakaravarthy for Jaddu. However, why should you play him? When Jaddu played against England, he took six wickets in two matches. Will you change if he didn't pick up a wicket in one match?" Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra urged Rohit Sharma to bat first if he won the toss. He reasoned that the chasing team would be under immense pressure if a target close to 270 is set on the Dubai pitch.

"You might see Imam-ul-Haq opening straightaway" - Aakash Chopra on the potential changes in Pakistan's playing XI for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Imam-ul-Haq replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Pakistan might make a few changes in their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

"There will be changes in the Pakistan team. One is a forced change. You might see Imam-ul-Haq opening straightaway. Even after that, Saud Shakeel might be dropped. If Saud Shakeel is playing, Tayyab Tahir might be dropped. There is a lot of chatter and muttering that there could be changes here," he said (3:35).

The former India opener noted that Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, and Imam-ul-Haq could be drafted into the Men in Green's XI.

"The discussion is about whether Kamran Ghulam can play and if Faheem Ashraf can be played as he will also give a few overs in the middle. You can play Faheem Ashraf for Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam for Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq for Saud Shakeel. The conversation is rife," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that changes are generally made only when the situation is bad or due to injuries. However, he noted that Pakistan are allowed a few more changes as it's a new venue for them.

