"Another Vijay Shankar in the making" - Fans troll Deepak Hooda for another failure for India in 3rd ODI vs NZ

Team India's Deepak Hooda didn't make the most of his opportunity in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. Hooda was dismissed for just 12 off 25 balls in a pressure situation for the Men in Blue.

The all-rounder looked to free his arms and pull a delivery that was well-directed over his shoulders by Tim Southee. However, he could only end up feathering it to the wicketkeeper and although he wasn't adjudged out by the on-field umpire, the hosts reviewed the decision successfully.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Deepak Hooda not deliver once again. He was picked in place of Sanju Samson for his all-round ability, but many feel he struggles too much against pace. One fan tweeted:

"#Hooda another Vijay Shankar in the making. Can't bat can't bowl, sole purpose is to keep place of India seniors in place. Deny really good players a chance. He can't bat if the ball moves an inch. For a moment [Daryl] Mitchell looked like [Glenn] McGrath!

Here are some of the reactions:

pranit malik @pranitmalik #NZvIND



Can't bat can't bowl, sole purpose is to keep place of India seniors in place. Deny really good players a chance.



He can't bat if the ball moves an inch. For a moment mitchell looked like mcgrath! #hooda another Vijay Shankar in the making.

Bharath @eabc_02 Hooda in this innings 🤣🤣

Srini @Sriniramadurai Don't want to be harsh but Hooda has looked pretty average against any decent Intl bowling attack till now. Always seems rushed & in awkward position while playing fast medium bowlers.

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Deepak Hooda looks at sea playing tbh, he needs to really work on his technique, T20 mein its manageable, but in ODIs its creating problems, same goes with SKY, technical issues will show up more more and more once you play longer formats.

Priyank Gaur @PriyankGaur9 The way, this management has ruined deepak hooda is unreal.. In odi max he can bat at 4, t20is we all know he is top order batsman... But we want him to finish games for us against high quality pacers, and he is in the team be cause he can bowl... 🙃

Prithvi @Puneite_ Hooda doing Komedy

Sanket Singbal 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @SingbalSanket Still remember the time when Rahul Dravid woke up and thought playing Deepak Hooda at the Optus against South Africa was a good idea.

Akshay ❁ @NoOne_Knowz Tumhare paas domestic me SRK, Prerak Mankad jaise options hain fir bhi bc hooda ko squad me rakha hua hai.



This shows the quality of the coach and selector.

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 @Varungiri0 Hooda is not an odi player anyway. Sky too. He's just playing for all rounder skills

Vidit Agrawal @Vidit_Agrawal11 How tf hooda got into this Indian Setup still blows my mind

Team India in a spot of bother after losing wickets regularly

The Men in Blue will be disappointed with their batting effort at the Hagley Oval. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill to see off the new-ball burst, but the team collapsed soon after.

Neither of the openers could convert their start into a big score and that once again put pressure on the middle order. Shreyas Iyer continued his rich vein of form, scoring 49, but Rishabh Pant (10 off 16) and Suryakumar Yadav (6 off10) were once again dismissed after playing loose shots.

Iyer and Deepak Hooda also departed later, with Washington Sundar the last recognized batter at the moment on the crease. Sundar is currently unbeaten on 44 and saw both Deepak Chahar (12 off 9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (8 off 22) depart after making some useful contributions.

India were 206/8 after 45 overs at the time of writing.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

