"Another Vijay Shankar in the making" - Fans troll Deepak Hooda for another failure for India in 3rd ODI vs NZ

Team India's Deepak Hooda didn't make the most of his opportunity in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. Hooda was dismissed for just 12 off 25 balls in a pressure situation for the Men in Blue.
The all-rounder looked to free his arms and pull a delivery that was well-directed over his shoulders by Tim Southee. However, he could only end up feathering it to the wicketkeeper and although he wasn't adjudged out by the on-field umpire, the hosts reviewed the decision successfully.
Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Deepak Hooda not deliver once again. He was picked in place of Sanju Samson for his all-round ability, but many feel he struggles too much against pace. One fan tweeted:
"#Hooda another Vijay Shankar in the making. Can't bat can't bowl, sole purpose is to keep place of India seniors in place. Deny really good players a chance. He can't bat if the ball moves an inch. For a moment [Daryl] Mitchell looked like [Glenn] McGrath!
Team India in a spot of bother after losing wickets regularly
The Men in Blue will be disappointed with their batting effort at the Hagley Oval. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill to see off the new-ball burst, but the team collapsed soon after.
Neither of the openers could convert their start into a big score and that once again put pressure on the middle order. Shreyas Iyer continued his rich vein of form, scoring 49, but Rishabh Pant (10 off 16) and Suryakumar Yadav (6 off10) were once again dismissed after playing loose shots.
Iyer and Deepak Hooda also departed later, with Washington Sundar the last recognized batter at the moment on the crease. Sundar is currently unbeaten on 44 and saw both Deepak Chahar (12 off 9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (8 off 22) depart after making some useful contributions.
India were 206/8 after 45 overs at the time of writing.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
