Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor visit Rishabh Pant in Dehradun Hospital

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher came together to show their support for Rishabh Pant after the star Indian cricketer was involved in a car accident.

The Bollywood superstars met Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun to lift the wicketkeeper’s spirits on Saturday, December 31.

Speaking to the media, Kher said that Pant was feeling better and that his spirits were very high. He added that the duo tried to put a smile on Pant and his family's faces during such a tragic time.

"We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon. We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans.”

Kapoor added that they met his mother and relatives who were fine. He said:

"He is in high spirits and he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, all are very good. Whoever is watching this, I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing."

As per reports, Pant dozed off on wheels on the Delhi-Dehradun highway during the wee hours of Friday. The 25-year-old narrowly escaped death before his Mercedes caught fire.

BCCI shares medical update on Rishabh Pant’s injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a medical update on Rishabh Pant’s injury.

"Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

The MRI scan results of Pant’s brain and spinal cord have returned ‘normal’ but his ligament injury could reportedly take three to six months to recover.

He is set to miss the four-Test series against Australia, which starts on February 9. The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain is also likely to be ruled out of the entire IPL 2023.

