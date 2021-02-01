Anushka Sharma posts photo with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their first child — a daughter Vamika to the world. The couple had asked the paparazzi not to click any pictures of their child as they wished to maintain their privacy.

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma posted her daughter's first photo on her social media accounts. She and Virat Kohli can be seen adorably looking at their daughter's face in the candid picture. Here is Anushka Sharma's post.

The post has gained over 3 million likes and 35,000 comments on the photo-sharing site. In the post's caption, Anushka highlighted how Vamika's arrival changed her and Virat Kohli's life.

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Lastly, she extended her gratitude to the fans for their warm wishes and prayers for her family.

Virat Kohli set to play his first series after becoming a father

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team against England

Virat Kohli took a paternity leave after the Adelaide Test match against Australia. While the team performed well in his absence, Kohli will captain the side in the upcoming home series against England.

The BCCI has named a star-studded Indian squad for the first two Tests against England. Along with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya has returned to the Test squad. Both Virat and Hardik became fathers recently.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can return to his past form and end his drought of centuries after his daughter's birth.