Anushka Sharma's animated reaction to Shreyas Iyer's dropped catch in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final goes viral [Watch]

Popular Bollywood actress and Team India ace batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is in attendance for the side's 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. During the match, her animated reaction after Shreyas Iyer dropped a catch went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the game after the BlackCaps elected to bat first. Opener Rachin Ravindra got a big reprieve, being dropped by Iyer at the deep midwicket fence off Varun Chakaravarthy.

On the first ball of the over, Ravindra went for the slog-sweep but ended up getting a top-edge. Iyer covered a lot of ground in the deep but couldn't hold on to the tough chance.

Anushka seemed gutted about the missed opportunity and placed her hand on the face in disappointment.

Here's a video of Anushka Sharma's reaction:

It is worth mentioning that this was the second reprieve Ravindra got in the match. Pace Mohammad Shami earlier missed a caught and bowled chance against the in-form batter in the seventh over. The left-handed batter was ultimately dismissed on 37 in the 11th over by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seemingly waved at each other during the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Anushka Sharma was in the stands for the 2025 Champions Trophy final to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue. When the Indian team entered the field after being asked to bowl first, Kohli and Anushka were seen waving at each other.

India are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They beat Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage before trumping Australia in the semifinal.

Kohli has looked in impressive form in the ICC event. The former captain is India's leading run-getter in the edition, chalking up 217 runs across four innings at an average of 72.33.

