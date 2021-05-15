Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni's old photos together go viral

Old pictures of Team India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and former skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi are going viral on social media. At the time when Anushka Sharma’s father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma was posted in Assam, she was enrolled in St. Mary’s School, where Sakshi was already a student.

According to some media reports, Anushka Sharma and Sakshi studied in the same class in the early 90s and were close friends as well. In an interview in 2013, Anushka Sharma revealed they lived in the same town in Assam during their childhood. Apart from the picture from their school days, another snap from their teenage days is also being shared on social media.

While Anushka Sharma is a noted actor-producer, Sakshi has studied Hotel Management. The two have often been spotted supporting their hubbies at cricket matches.

A viral pic of Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma from their school days. Pic: Twitter

Sakshi tied the knot with Dhoni at a private ceremony at a resort near Dehradun in 2010. Anushka Sharma and Kohli, on the other hand, got married in Italy towards the end of 2017. Both superstar couples have been blessed with a daughter.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

Anushka Sharma and Kohli have been actively involved in raising funds for COVID-19 relief for India. The duo had announced the fundraising campaign last week through their official social media accounts. The couple themselves made a donation of INR 2 crore towards the cause.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a video of herself with Kohli on Twitter and thanked people for their generous contributions. Anushka Sharma posted the video and wrote:

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thank you once again. Jai Hind.”

Taking to his social media account on Friday, Kohli also thanked all those who donated to the fundraising campaign started by him and Anushka Sharma. Kohli informed they have collected over INR 11 crore through the initiative so far. The Indian captain, expressing gratitude through a tweet, wrote:

“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together.”

Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. pic.twitter.com/yqi2Qfjvry — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 14, 2021

As per official figures, India has registered 3,26,123 new COVID-19 infections and 3,890 Coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.