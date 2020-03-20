Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share special message urging fans to stay safe and healthy [Watch]

The Indian captain and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma have urged people to stay indoors and remain safe.

Kohli will next be in action for RCB when IPL 2020 commences on April 15th.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share their thoughts on the situation at hand

Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma have urged the public to stay safe and avoid the spread of coronavirus through a video message on Instagram.

The coronavirus 'pandemic' has applied a screeching halt to sporting events across the world and has also led to the delay of IPL 2020, which is now scheduled to begin on April 15th.

Kohli and Anushka's message comes with the trend of Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma recently taking to social media in a bid to share their thoughts on the ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking about the issue at hand, Kohli and Anushka took turns to convey their thoughts in a heartfelt message.

"We know that we are going through a difficult time. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation, " said Kohli.

Anushka also emphasised on the need to stay indoors and act together to combat the virus.

Only way to spread is for us to act together. You should do it too (self-isolation) to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy.