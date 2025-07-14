“Anything close, not out” - Former India captain’s brutal attack on umpire Paul Reiffel in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former legendary spinner Anil Kumble took a sly dig at umpire Paul Reiffel's officiating in the third Test between India and England at Lord's. The Shubman Gill-led side were on the wrong end of several close calls, which often ended up as an umpire's call following the former Australian player's initial not-out call against the on-field appeal.

Ad

On the crucial Day 4 of the Test, as India were looking to restrict England for as little as possible in their second innings, the bowlers made the most of the surface that began to act up. Amid the inconsistent bounce and movement off the seam, a lot of deliveries struck the pads of the England batters, leading to some pretty vocal appeals.

India burned their first review in the early stages itself after Mohammed Siraj persuaded Shubman Gill for a review after a nip-backer that hit Zak Crawley on the pads. The right-arm pacer trapped Ollie Pope in a similar fashion, but this time it was a much closer call as it hit him lower on the pads, right in front of the stumps.

Ad

Trending

Paul Reiffel, however, did not comply with India's appeals, and Siraj managed to convince his captain to take another review. The bowler proved to be right as the on-field umpire was forced to reverse his decision.

In the 38th over, Siraj was once again in the thick of things after he struck Joe Root's pads after he missed a glance. Once again, Paul Reiffel was unmoved, and India had to take another review. Ball tracking showed that the ball was just grazing the leg stump, resulting in an umpire's call. Since the on-field decision was not out, Root gained a massive reprieve.

Ad

Siraj was far from pleased with Reiffel's officiating, and dished out a death stare as Root survived. Former England batter Jonathan Trott said on-air that the initial feeling was that the ball would hit the stumps straight on without a doubt.

“You thought it was crashing into the inside of the stump. When you saw that normal speed, it was hardly missing leg-stump. England survive again. India animated," he said (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

“It seems Paul Reiffel has decided that it is going to be not out. Anything close, not out," Kumble replied.

There has been massive friction between the match officials and Team India in the ongoing Lord's Test, as well as the entire Test series in general. Earlier in the Test, skipper Shubman Gill was involved in multiple animated discussions with the umpires regarding the ball change.

Ad

Team India managed to dismiss Joe Root soon after in the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The visitors managed to get Joe Root's crucial wicket soon after out of nowhere as off-spinner Washington Sundar castled him around his legs as he attempted a sweep shot. The ace England batter's dismissal reduced the score to 154-5, triggering a collapse that saw the last five wickets fall for just 38 runs.

Chasing 193 for a famous win, and a valuable series lead, the Men in Blue staggered to 58-4 at Stumps on Day 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news